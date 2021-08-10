The Greenbrier County Board of Education tabled its decision on whether to accept the recommendation of hiring West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as Greenbrier East's next boys basketball coach.
The issue will be revisited at the board's next meeting on Aug. 24.
The move was listed on the BOE agenda for Tuesday.
The job came open when Bimbo Coles resigned in June and moved to Florida where his son Bailee will play at Field of Dreams Sports Academy.
Justice, who is also the girls coach, had previously served as coach of both squads between 2010-2017.
He resigned as boys coach a year after being elected Governor, after coming under fire for trying to maintain his coaching duties with that of Governor.
“First and foremost, beyond any doubt, my chief responsibility is to serve the people of West Virginia as their elected governor,” Justice said in a statement at that time. “That said, I will surely miss coaching and mentoring all of these fine young men.”
He said basically the same in a quote to the Associated Press.
“Believe me, I’m not going to shirk one responsibility in the world, whether it be with the state or these kids,” Justice said. ”But my first and foremost obligation — there’s no question — is to be the governor.”
Justice compiled a record of 100-48 during his time as boys coach, including a pair of 20-win seasons.
During one season his boys and girls team combined to win 44 games.
Justice coached several future college players while at East, including Richard Romeo (West Virginia), Obi Romeo (St. Joseph’s and Longwood), Rondale Watson (Wake Forest and Marshall) and Bryce Woodliff (Georgia Southern),
Justice was a long-time AAU coach in southern West Virginia and once coached a semi-pro team in Beckley.