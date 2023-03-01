Jesse Adams has been wrestling most of his life. He comes from a wrestling family and entered his freshman year at Independence already with a load of credentials at the middle school level.
So it should come as no surprise that he was able to recruit a couple of classmates to give the sport a try.
“Jesse Adams,” freshman Tyson McGinnis said of why he decided to get into wrestling. “He came up eighth grade year and he got me into it.”
“My friends mostly,” said Luke Mullins, another freshman who is wrestling for the first time. “They all wrestled so I just figured I’d try it, and I’ve liked it so far.”
Those friends?
“Jesse Adams and Tyson McGinnis.”
It’s turned out to be a beneficial deal for the Patriots. That duo, along with classmate Hunter Whittaker, has turned in some key moments for Independence. That includes helping the Patriots qualify 13 wrestlers for the state tournament, which starts Thursday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Independence had been unable to field a full team most of the season because of injuries and sickness. That is, until regionals, when the Patriots filled all 14 weight classes.
Along the way, however, the likes of McGinnis, Mullins and Whittaker have done their jobs.
There’s also junior Bradyn Cox, who combined with Mullins and Whittaker to score 17 points at the WSAZ Invitational. All 17 were important — the Patriots dethroned WSAZ champion Point Pleasant by a half point.
“You take 17 away and we slide four or five places back,” head coach Cliff Warden said.
It’s that kind of contribution that would come in handy if the Patriots are to accomplish their goal of winning their first state title since 2018.
“That’s what it’s going to take is those guys right there. I guess if you’re playing football, (they are) the linemen,” Warden said. “The guys who are probably not going to wrestle Saturday night (in the finals). Be lucky if they’re wrestling Saturday morning.
“But if they can do enough damage Thursday night and Friday morning, then that’s going to for sure help.”
That’s what each of them wants to do.
“I want to score as many points as I can,” said Whittaker, who has been wrestling for nine years. “Put as many points as I can for our team. And maybe place.”
The chance to help the team is certainly a driving force. Take McGinnis, for instance. His individual record is well below .500, but he has been able to keep going.
“I’m trying to be there for my team,” he said. “I’d like to put some points up in the state tournament. Pull off some upsets.”
“I think I’ll do a lot more than people expect up there and pull off a couple of upsets,” Mullins said.
The Patriots wrestled a lot of duals this season, which could have been a discouraging thing. Independence was not strong in duals because of the inexperience, and the injuries forced several forfeits.
However, the duals got the wrestlers ready for the business end of the season because of the number of matches they wrestled. McGinnis, for example, has wrestled 59 times.
“You go to Point Pleasant for (the Jason Eades Memorial) duals, or up to Washington. Those guys are getting beat up on, but you know guys are going to get their four or five matches,” Warden said. “That’s better than going to a bracket (tournament) with those young guys and possibly only getting two matches or maybe three.
“Those freshmen, besides Jesse, it’s sort of their second year wrestling. They need an official and a mat, and more matches is better. Painful as a team, but good for the individuals that needed it.”
Of course, the Patriots will also have all their stars on the mat, among them top-ranked Dillon Perdue (106 pounds), Judah Price (150) and Colten Caron (175). Perdue and Caron won titles last season and Price is favored to end his career with his first state title after two runner-up finishes.
Four-time defending champion Point Pleasant will have 11 wrestlers and Fairmont will have 12. Warden is confident, but knows those numbers will only matter in how they translate to the mat.
“Like I said at regionals, it just depends upon how many points your individuals score,” Warden said. “I think each of our individuals is going to be ready to max out on points, and hopefully pull a surprise or two.”
