Independence’s Shea Powell proudly tells anyone who will listen that he appeared in the state championship game last season when the Patriots lost to Fairmont 21-12 at Wheeling Island.
Did he have a tackle? Make a great block?
“Actually, it was the last play of the game and Fairmont just kneeled down,” Powell said. “Logan Isom had come out of the game, and I told coach (John H. Lilly), ‘Hey, I’ll go in.’ So, I like to say that I played in the state championship game.”
The Patriots host Fairmont, that same Fairmont team that has eliminated the Patriots from the playoffs the last two seasons, Friday in the Class AA state quarterfinals and the Polar Bears can expect to see a little bit more of Powell this time around. The Patriots have lost two games since October 2020, both to Fairmont.
Powell is one of several unsung heroes on the Patriots who have helped take the program from a playoff contender to a championship contender.
Everyone knows the exploits of Judah Price, who set the school rushing mark this season (currently at 1,984 yards) and set the regular season state scoring record with 300 points, and quarterback Trey Bowers, who passed for over 1,300 yards (a new school record) with 10 touchdowns passes, and 11 rushing touchdowns.
But at Independence it’s players whose names aren’t called on a weekly basis who have taken the team from playoff qualifier to state championship contender.
“We have lot of kids who work really hard and sometimes they don’t get their name in the paper, and they don’t get all the pats on the back they deserve but they are the blue-collar guys, the guys who are working hard in practice, guys who are a great example to our young kids,” Lilly said. “I’ll say this about this year’s team. and hopefully the younger ones will grow into that. We believe it. There is no limit to the amount of good a man can do if he doesn’t care who gets the credit.”
Guys like Powell, Dee Hypes and Aaron Shiflett personify that saying.
Powell was strictly a second-team player last year. This year he morphed into a player who had two sacks last Friday in a 20-12 victory against Bluefield and has been steady on a defensive line that boasts an all-state player in Braxton McKinney.
“My mindset is as long as I get my job done, I don’t care who gets the credit,” Powell said. “My job is to mess up the middle. There are teams that want to go up the middle and my job is to bust it up. Bust the center and the guard and not let them drive me out of the gap.”
“He’s another one that has worked really hard, from where he was in the eighth grade to where he is right now,” Lilly said. “I’m prouder of him academically. He came up to me bragging that he was on the B honor roll. He’s gotten better on the field, and he has gotten better in the classroom. He’s another one you just love having around. He’s an Independence boy. He had two older brothers who played here so it means a lot to him.”
Hypes is a player who is part of a linebacking corps that boasts first-team all-state linebacker Jordan Harvey. All he has done this year is lead the Patriots in tackles.
“(Opponents) are making sure they know where he is at on the field,” Hypes said. “We feed off his energy and he brings a lot of it. We just have to do our job.”
“A lot of teams want to run away from Harvey and that’s made (Hypes) step up his game,” Lilly said. “I think having Chandler Johnson in the middle has helped, too. You can’t double team those guys, one of them is going to get you. One thing about (Hypes) is he is tough. He practiced all week. Can’t walk hardly. and he has really matured. He started as a sophomore last year and got overpowered at times. This year he has gotten stronger, he’s a state qualifier as a wrestler, so he’s a tough kid.”
Not only is it easy to get lost in the success of skill guys like Price, Bowers and receivers Cyrus Goodson and Colten Caron, Shiflett is on a line with a first-team all-stater like Logan Isom and resident tough guys like Brady Grimmett and Parker Withrow, among others.
But he carries the mantra that the line shares in the stats.
“It’s all right not to get the glory as long as we know we get the dub (win),” Shifflett said. “As long as we get the running backs and quarterback some stats, we know we’ve done something right. It’s still a good feeling. I would say we are (unsung heroes). You can’t really do anything without a line. “
“Aaron’s physical,” Lilly said. “He’s probably the first, second strongest kid on the team overall. He’s a smart kid. He’s got great work ethic. When he is gone, I’m going to miss him. He’s been with me for three-and-a-half years, I’ve known him since he was 4 or 5. His brother went to Woodrow (where Lilly coached formerly). His uncle was my manager at Woodrow. I love having him around every day.”
A Marine, Lilly can appreciate the unsung hero in his midst, and he knows he has three good ones in Powell, Hypes and Shifflett.
“We have a saying in our locker room: Coal-camp tough,” Lilly said. “You’ve got Dee (Hypes) out there practicing today with a knee looking like a softball, he got injured Friday night. Every coach will tell you the same thing. They’ve got about four or five guys on the team who are vital to the team’s success that don’t get the credit they deserve.”
And at Independence they have taken the Patriots to new heights.
