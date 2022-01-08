University girls run away in second half, beat Woodrow

University broke open a close game with an 18-4 third quarter en route to a 48-32 win over Woodrow Saturday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson led early, 11-7 after the first quarter but the offense went cold in the second and third quarters.
No Woodrow players reached double figures in the game, freshman Abby Dillon leading the way with eight points.
Woodrow has been quarantined and missed a game earlier in the CTC.
In fact, University’s Hannah Stemple was the only player in double figures in the low-scoring contest, with 11 points.
Woodrow Wilson hosts Capital Tuesday.
University
Ashlynn Weaver 2 0-0 4, Emily Sharkey 4 1-3 9, Lauren Dean 4 1-3 9, Eden Gibson 3 0-0 7, Ella Simpson 1 3-6 5, Jereiah Martin 2 0-0 4, Aza Boateng 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stemple 4 1-2 11. TOTALS: 20 5-11 48.
Woodrow Wilson (2-5)
Tataja Creasy 1 0-0 3, Olivia Ziolowski 2 0-0 4, Josie Cross 2 2-3 6, Abby Dillon 2 2-2 8, Somalia Nelson 1 0-1 2, Sarah Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Madison Belcher 2 0-0 5, Kalyn Cowger 0 0-0 0, Bella Staples 1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 11 6-8 32
University 7 10 18 12 - 48
Woodrow Wilson 11 5 4 12 - 32
3-point field goals – WW: 4 (Creasy 1, Dillon 2, Belcher 1).