Unforeseen problem presents slight snag in Shady turf placement

At the end of the day, perhaps all that can be written is that the start of Shady Spring’s 2021 season was nearly derailed by a spring. A very shady spring.
At least that is what Tigers veteran head coach Vince Culicerto is hoping.
When Shady Spring’s H.B. Thomas Field was scheduled to be turfed this summer, Culicerto was eagerly looking forward to a new day for his football program.
However, the project ran into a problem while digging up the field.
“There was a spring running underneath (the field), shady spring,” Culicerto said Thursday afternoon, laughing at the ironic double meaning. “It was opposite the concessions, close to where the flag pole is at (on the far end of the field).”
The spring caused the ground to be damp and too soft to hold the foundation for the field.
The discovery was first seen as a major road block, and Culicerto was first told to be ready to move the season opener Aug. 27 against Tug Valley to an alternate location.
Upon further review, Culicerto was told that he might only have to move an Aug. 20 scrimmage from the field.
Now, he is hopeful that practice can begin on time on the new field turf, and the worst case scenario seems to be potentially moving the first week of the season to either the baseball field or the middle school. That would get the team back on the field in time for contact drills on the field.
“It might not be as bad as they originally thought,” Culicerto said. “They are filling in that area with cement, dirt and rocks to stabilize it. If that works then I’m hopeful that we can start August practice on the field. I don’t want to jinx it or anything, but we are hopeful that will be the situation.”
Culicerto said that in the meantime the drainage has been installed around the field and the field has basically been flattened. Once the turf group rolls in, the project is usually finished within a few days.
Shady Spring and Liberty were scheduled to be turfed this season after Woodrow Wilson and Independence’s fields were turfed last season.
The Tigers are currently in the midst of their three-week summer practice window and Culicerto and his coaching staff have been using it as a conditioning period with fields being used on the campus. Culicerto said that if fall practice is forced to move he would likely continue following the same protocol.
Liberty coach Mark Workman said that the Liberty turf project is running on schedule. Liberty opens the season hosting county rival Independence Aug. 27.