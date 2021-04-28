Undermanned Lady Flying Eagles prepare for George Washington

The road to Charleston has been a rough one for Woodrow Wilson.
Injuries and quarantines have hampered the Lady Flying Eagles' efforts all season.
The unfortunate news for Brian Nabors' Beckley squad is that it doesn't get any easier — the Lady Flying Eagles will be without starting guards Lataja Creasy and Cloey Frantz when they meet George Washington in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The good news is the Lady Flying Eagles have rarely played with a full deck anyway.
"We've got a different team right now," Nabors said. "It's going to be a challenge for us to pull out a win. We'll compete and we believe we can pull out a win. We're going to do what we do, be committed to what we do and play together. If we do that I like our chances."
The two teams played earlier this season at George Washington in a contest that was won 62-55 by the hosts. In that game, Beckley had Frantz and Creasy, but missed starters Camille Fenton and Keanti Thompson, both of whom are slated to suit up Thursday morning.
In the previous contest, the Lady Patriots struggled to contain Beckley's Jamara Walton, who scored 21 points. That bodes well for the Lady Flying Eagles as Walton is playing some of the best ball of her career, coming off a 24-point effort in a Region 3 co-final win over Capital.
"Our strength is inside," Nabors said. "We shoot the ball well, but we want to take what the defense gives us. We're not a 3-point shooting team. We don't want to be a 3-point shooting team, we want to be a fundamental basketball team. That means taking what they give us. If that means taking the 3, we'll take it. But we're going to try and get the ball inside.
"We want to penetrate and make it hard for them to guard us. We want to keep them on their heels and we have to do a good job of playing smart to do that. They're a smart team and they're well-coached. Coach (Jamie) LaMaster knows what we want to do as well, so we just have to do a good job of executing as well."
Of course, George Washington isn't without its own titan.
The Lady Patriots boast the reigning Ostrowski Award winner in senior Kalissa Lacy, a player who's had some of her best games against the Flying Eagles.
In three games against them last year, Lacy scored 30, 34 and 20 points. She carried that over to this season, scoring 30 in their previous matchup. The challenge isn't so much about stopping her as it is slowing her down. Beckley was able to do that a year ago when the teams met in the Region 3 co-final, a game won by the Lady Flying Eagles.
"That's a million dollar question," Nabors said when asked how to stop her. "She always plays well against us. I think we just turn her on. We want to do everything we can to make it difficult for her and we'll live with the results. We need to play good team defense. It's not like she's scoring 30 on one person. She's scoring 30 on Beckley. We can try and hold her under her average — she averaged 23 a game I believe. If we can hold her under her average, make her take some tough shots and make her defend, I think we've got a shot."
Though Lacy isn't the only weapon the sharpshooting Patriots have at their disposal.
Point guard Vivian Ho has started all four years for the Lady Patriots, while freshmen Macie Mallory, Finley Lohan and Alaira Evans have played well in complementary roles, combining to average 25 points per game.
"I don't think it's so much of what we want to throw at them defensively, we just have to run them off the 3-point line," Nabors said. "That's their strength and that's what they want to do as a team. We have to run them off the line and make them guard us. We have to take care of the basketball, because we can't afford to turn the ball over. Up there we probably gave them 16 points just off turnovers and runouts.
"We turned it over and they got a layup. That's 16 points and we lost by seven. Cut that in half and maybe we win the game. We've just got to play smart, intelligent basketball and not rush."
