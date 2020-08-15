Under cloud of uncertainty, fall sports practice begins Monday

Just when they thought the coronavirus was the only obstacle to starting football practice, Raleigh County coaches were presented an entirely different challenge this week.
It was revealed Thursday that the two ambulance companies that normally supply trainers for the four county teams' practices and games would no longer be able to do so because of a lack of manpower. The Secondary School Activities Commission requires a certified athletic trainer or EMT, physical therapist, registered nurse or doctor at all football practices and games. Fortunately, Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring and Liberty were all able to find trainers to fill the void.
Meanwhile, Independence coach John H. Lilly said the Patriots have a trainer confirmed for Monday and Tuesday — the first two days of fall sports practice across West Virginia — but no one beyond then. He said anyone interested in stepping up should call principal Shawn Hawkins at the school.
And so continues what has been a maddening 2020. But at least the start of practice is a reality, two weeks later than originally scheduled thanks to continuing concerns about the coronavirus.
Fall sports practices will start Monday in all but one of the 55 West Virginia counties, and it will resemble nothing that has been seen before. The threat of the coronavirus has changed what everything will look like.
It also casts uncertainty with how each day will turn out, and it all starts with the color-code system introduced Friday by Gov. Jim Justice. The system will be used not only to determine whether schools can open safely or be forced to go to remote learning, but also to decide the fate of high school sports teams’ ability to play and practice.
There will be four colors — green, yellow, orange and red. Each county will be assessed those colors based on a seven-day rolling cumulative average of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. An average of 0 to 7 will be green, 8-15 yellow, 16-24 orange and 25 and above red.
Justice said any county in red, at any point, will not only be forced out of school and into remote learning, but sports will be postponed until that county gets itself back down to yellow.
That regulation claimed its first victim Friday — Logan County is the only red county in the first color-coded map released by the Department of Health and Human Resources. That means Logan, Chapmanville and Man will not be able to begin practice until the county gets back to yellow.
Two other counties, Mingo and Grant, are orange. Eleven counties are yellow and 41 green.
Locally, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Monroe counties are green. Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming are yellow. All seven will be permitted to begin practice on Monday.
Justice provided an example of a county that had been in the green or yellow range jumping up to orange at any point in the season. Teams in that county would not be allowed to play in games, but would be permitted to practice under similar guidelines for summer conditioning set forth in June by the SSAC.
The seven-day numbers will be posted each Saturday night at 9 p.m. to be used for the next seven-day period.
“Let’s just say that you’re in the green or the yellow and then on Saturday night you drift into the orange category. At that point in time, you can’t actively play competition until you pull back down into the yellow and green,” Justice said. “ … Let’s just say that in the middle of the week, on the rolling average that you’re watching every day, in the middle of the week, on Wednesday, you noticed that your county drifted into the orange. You’ll be allowed to play games until the weekend on Saturday night, because we can’t put it together any other way. The scheduling is too difficult.”
In such a case, that particular county would then not be permitted to play as of the 9 p.m. Saturday deadline and would have to get back to yellow or green before being allowed to resume.
SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan was on hand and expressed his confidence that the system can work. He said he is in weekly calls with representatives of each of the eight surrounding states and with the NFHS and believes this system is unique to all others.
“Our coaches and administrators have shown that they can handle and they can follow the guidelines. I think we have done it very well, very safely,” Dolan said. “As you notice that our color code works hand-in-hand with the color code for the schools. Extracurricular activities are just that — extra. We think this system will allow communities to get behind the initiative to move the color closer to green and to finally get to green."
Beyond the color code, practices and the season will be marked by restrictions.
Practices are limited to one day of contact per week. Travel parties for away games are to be reduced from years past, and teams are expected to dress fewer players for home games. Teams are also allowed only one scrimmage, on the weekend of Aug. 28-29. That originally was supposed to be opening weekend, but was scrapped after the start of practice was pushed back two weeks.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber