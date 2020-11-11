Uncertainty doesn't keep Cavaliers from familiar spot

One constant factor affects high school sports rosters from year to year — change.
That was the case this year for Greenbrier West head volleyball coach Cyndi Nutter.
Thanks to graduation and transfers, the seventh-year head coach faced huge roster changes for a team that was coming off three straight state tournament appearances.
"We only returned a handful of players that actually played varsity last year. I really had no clue what the overall expectations were for this team, especially with Covid," Nutter said. "You had no idea what to expect from one moment to the next. Once we got going and started practicing, I thought this group was going to do really good."
Although they had to replace three all-state selections and a senior libero, the Lady Cavaliers defied the odds to qualify for the Class A state volleyball tournament Thursday at 10:30 a.m. inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center against familiar foe Summers County.
The toughest task this season for Nutter was finding a setter to replace all-stater Julie Agee, who had been the heart and soul of the previous state tournament runs.
Stepping into that role for the Lady Cavs has been sophomore Desteney Walker and freshman Riley Robertson.
"They both have been a nice surprise this year. Last year Desteney was shying away from the position and wanted to be more of a defensive player. Now she has stepped right into that position for us," Nutter said. "Riley worked all summer to get to the point where she could play that position and has done a great job."
One of the key returning players is junior middle hitter Kenzie O'Dell, who is joined this year by her sister, freshman Kadie O'Dell.
"I still have my middle hitter at 6-foot-2 and now we have her sister at 6-foot. (Kadie) hits the ball harder than any freshman I have ever seen," Nutter said. "Kenzie was a little timid last year, but she has worked really hard and has come a long way this year. She is hitting the ball hard and putting it where it needs to go. They both push each other to be a better hitter."
Junior Natalie Agee and senior Logan Vandall were key components on last year's team.
"Natalie has stepped up to take over as the libero for us and is doing a really good job," Nutter said. "Logan ripped her ACL the first game of the season. It is still stable enough to play defense, but she is not jumping at the net. She has been our defensive specialist."
The unfortunate injury to the senior leader for West sent the team into a spin for a short period.
"When Logan tore her ACL, it was an adjustment filling her spot for most of the season," Nutter admitted. "She was a veteran player and knew everything that needed to be done on the floor. It was tough getting everybody where they needed to be."
Fellow senior Linzy Sawyers stepped up big for the Lady Cavs at that crucial moment of the season.
"Linzy Sawyers has been the team leader that we needed, especially after Logan got hurt," Nutter said. "She has been really pushing us to be a better team this year. She made the adjustments for us and stepped up big for us."
Not only is there a Nutter on the sideline, there is one on the floor — the coach's daughter, Brooke.
"Brooke can play all around," Nutter said. "She plays back row really well, is a good server and is a right side hitter. She adjusts to whatever we need to do."
The big question for Greenbrier West will be how can the young players handle the bright lights at the state tournament?
"It is an interesting dynamic. We have a lot of young players on the floor at one time. I only have one senior on the floor at a time," Nutter said. "They have to have good communication and good passing. We cannot play not to lose, we have to play to win."