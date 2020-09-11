Two days on the river

I followed Tim and Dave down to the sandy river bank. It was only eight in the morning, but it was already getting hot. For the 10th time, I stopped to try to fix the loose sole of my Red Ball Jet tennis shoes (we called them “tenna” shoes). I knew it was beyond repair, but I kept trying various ineffective glue and tape treatments. The result was the sole just kept flapping and would often almost trip me.
We tossed three fishing rods, a rusty bait bucket and a couple of banged-up tackle boxes into a leaky wooden john boat and we were off. The wooden john boat was a staple for us during this era on Coal River. The boats were all much the same, made of wood, some in various conditions on paint, there was a middle seat, one on each end and they rode pretty low in the water. The guy in the middle rowed with a set of oars; I do not remember us having a motor. Almost all these boats leaked, especially the first time you put them in the water in the spring. The dried wood would swell and mostly the boat quit leaking, but there was usually some water in the bottom of the boat. We didn’t worry about it and often used this water as a live well for the fish we caught.
“Want me to tie that lure on for you?” I looked up at the fishing guide sitting in the middle of the raft. Tie my lure on for me? When you are 15 years old out fishing with your buddies, no one ties things on your line for you. Looking around I noted I was no longer in the old wooden john boat, but rather a modern inflatable raft with a rowing frame and a guide in the middle. Dave sat in the seat on the other end of the raft and I noticed he looked somewhat older than before. (Come to think of it, so did I!) Upon further scanning the area it became obvious that we were not on the Coal River anymore. This was New River — bigger, wider and capable of quite a bit more mischief than the Coal, with rapids, rocks and a lot more swift currents.
Last week, Tim Campbell, Dave Young, Tim’s brother Terry and I did our second annual (we hope it will be annual) reunion of our tight knit boyhood circle we called the Big 3. For several years growing up on Coal River we fished, hunted and trapped together. It was an idyllic time when things were a lot simpler. As often happens it was one of the best times of our lives, but we didn’t know it.
I rowed the heavy wooden john boat close to a fallen tree so we could cast to it in hopes of enticing a bass to strike a jitterbug or hula popper lure. We usually rowed the boat facing forward when fishing and only turned the boat around and rowed it in the usual style when we had a good distance to go. The wood thrushes sang their melodic song and the cicadas buzzed a background noise in the late summer evening. It was as carefree as we would probably be in our entire lives, but again somehow, we were unaware.
Our guide Sam nudged the raft into an eddy and told us where to cast along the boulder-strewn river bank. I gave him a look like, “Really? You think you need to tell us where a bass might be hiding?” I let it go; maybe he didn’t know about the Big 3 and our fame as outdoorsmen. Dave in the front of the raft never missed a beat and kept on casting, intent on the fishing. He was always pretty easy going.
I glanced downstream and watched Tim and his brother Terry in their raft. They were having a big laugh about who had just lost a fish, or who was catching the most or some such. Just for an instant I was back in that old leaky boat with them on Coal River in 1968. The wood thrushes were singing their hearts out and all was right with the world.