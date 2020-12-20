There’s only a few more days until Christmas and the delivery truck drivers have been exceptionally busy this year. Because of the pandemic, online purchasing has been at a maximum and the UPS and FedEx guys have been getting lots of overtime. They move and move quickly.
Ironically, there’s one local UPS driver who goes by the nickname Turtle. Now most people think of a turtle/tortoise as a slow-moving, maybe slow-witted creature that lives a passive life for a vast number of years.
Robert “Turtle” Rash said when he was a baby and just learning to crawl he would move a little, then stick his neck out to take in his surroundings, then kind of pull his head back just like a turtle might do. He’s not sure exactly who gave him the nickname Turtle, but it has stuck with him for 32 years. He doesn’t mind the nickname at all, even when his co-workers might use it to tease him sometimes in reference to taking a little too long at a task.
Robert doesn’t brag much so most people other than family and close friends don’t know that he was one of the most dominant high school wrestlers to ever come from West Virginia.
He began wrestling at age 5, quit for a couple of years and then took it back up in the third grade. His youth coaches at Sophia were Mike McGlaughlin, Randy Bragg and then Cliff Warden after he started the Young Guns program.
At Independence Junior High, he wrestled for David Walker and his brother, David Rash, who was a state champion in 1995.
Robert won every competition he wrestled in junior high, including the WSAZ-TV tournament twice. He really wasn’t getting much competition on a state level. When he was in the ninth grade, Raleigh County announced they were changing to the middle school system the following year and ninth grade athletes could go ahead and move up to high school competition if they desired. Of course, most ninth-graders chose to stay back one more year in junior high. Not Robert. He moved up to wrestle for the Independence Patriots and Coach Ed Gilson.
Robert finished that season with a 47-3 record. He won the regional tournament and was runner-up in the state tournament at 103 pounds. The next two years he won state titles at 103 (2004) and 112 (2005). As a senior, in 2006, Robert annihilated all the competitions in the 112-pound class and won his third state title along with a 52-0 record. He was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the AA-A state tournament. His overall record in high school was an astonishing 186-7. Coach Gilson remembered, “This is so typical. Robert came from a family that preached if you were going to achieve any success, you had to work for it. And so he did.”
After high school, Robert chose to enter the workforce and landed a job as a UPS driver, a position he has held for 13 years. When asked to reflect about his wrestling career, he stated, “All my coaches from youth through high school influenced me a great deal. I learned about respect, maturing and a no-nonsense approach to the sport. I learned some very good life skills from those guys. In high school, Coach Gilson and assistant coach Cliff Warden would get excited sometimes but never in a bad way.”
When asked if he had it to do over would he change anything and his answer was quite a surprise. “I think I could have pushed myself a little harder. Sometimes during practice I might have been thinking about being on the river fishing or something. Not always focused.” Wow! I am certain his opponents are glad he didn’t push a little harder.
Robert now spends his days off with his wife Brittany and sons, 3-year-old Zane and 6-month-old Zeke. Future wrestlers? “If they show a desire to wrestle I will definitely support them, but I’m not going to push them into it.”
Robert joins the class of 2020 elected to the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Congratulations!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Robert Bailes, former youth sports coach and a big wrestling fan.
Merry Christmas!