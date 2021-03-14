Turning our attention to the fishing industry

In my last weekly column, I wrote about the top hunting brands from a recent survey of hunters. Since that column, the sun came out and warmed the earth and our faces, and instantly my mind switched over to the thoughts of fishing. So I decided to switch gears this week and concentrate on fishing.
Maybe, just maybe, my simple weekly columns have some magic in them – people often do state that words matter (like I actually have any control of the weather!).
More likely than the words in my column that caused my eagerness to go fishing were probably the fact that our DNR published a list of stocked trout streams last week, the weather gave us a gift of spring-like temperatures and, to be honest, I really just want to go fishing. Either way, this time of year lends itself to fishing for the cold-water species. The weather is warming, the sun is out, the creeks are flowing clear and cold and spring gobbler season doesn’t start for another month. In fact, there is no better time than now to go springtime fishing.
One evening last week, I let my curiosity get the better of me. I dug into the research world in search of a survey similar to the hunting one I referenced in my last column, only for the top fishing brands.
My research started and ended with Southwick Associates, a market research and economics firm, specializing in the hunting, shooting, sportfishing and other outdoor recreation markets. They had recently published a report on their top brand findings in the fishing industry. According to their report, record numbers of Americans enjoyed the outdoors amid the pandemic in 2020, contributing to an increase in purchases of fishing equipment. Southwick Associates has identified the top brands in the market for 2020 based on more than 8,000 surveys completed by anglers through the Southwick Associates’ AnglerSurvey online consumer panel.
A sampling of some of the most frequently purchased brands in 2020 include:
l Rods – Bass Pro Brand
l Reels – Shimano
l Fishing Line – Berkley Fireline
l Soft Bait – Berkley PowerBait
l Spinner Bait – Strike King
l Hooks – Eagle Claw/Lazer Sharp
l Fish Finder or Sonar – Humminbird
l Footwear – Columbia
l Tackle Box – Plano
l Landing Net, Gaff – Bass Pro Brand
l Bait Bucket, Aerator – Frabill
Topline results of the Southwick Associates consumer tracking study are available in the Fishing Participation and Equipment Purchases Report. This in-depth resource tracks fishing participation and equipment purchases for a broad range of products. Equipment purchase information includes the percentage of sales across different retail channels, brand purchased, the price paid and demographics for anglers buying specific products. Additional participation information tracked includes total days spent per activity, type of fishing and targeted species. More can be found at southwickassociates.com
Now that I have dedicated a column to fishing and how nice the weather change has been, I’ll probably jinx the whole deal and next week it will be snowing and I will be writing about building the perfect snowman. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for a warm, dry spring with plenty of tight lines in our future.