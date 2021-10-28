Turner, Lilly represent Bobcats at state cross country meet

Two Summers County cross country runners will be participating in the state meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.
Sarah Turner (junior) and Avery Lilly (freshman) were the only two individuals to represent Summers County at the Class A Region 3 meet last Thursday and both placed in the top 10 to qualify for the state meet. Turner was seventh with a time of 22:44, and Lilly was ninth at 23:24.
Cross country is Summers County’s newest sport and is coached by Stephen Starliper and Hope Cooper.
Turner has run cross country since the program began three years ago. Turner also runs track for the Bobcats.
Turner says she was “hopeful she would make it to states but not surprised.” She went to states last year and worked hard this summer in hopes of returning again this year.
“Coach Starliper started me on a summer training program at home two weeks after track season ended,” Turner said, adding that she would sometimes run over six miles a day.
Turner is appreciative of both Starliper and Cooper and said that they’ve helped her find a sport she loves.
“XC isn’t easy and to be successful at it, you have to love it,” Turner said.
It is Lilly’s second year running but her first in high school. Lilly also plays volleyball and girls basketball for Summers County. Lilly says she’s “still relatively new to the sport and the local courses.”
“I was a little surprised that I qualified, but I went in with an open mind. I really tried to prepare myself to run the best I could, whether it was good enough to qualify or not.” Lilly said.
Lilly says training during the summer had a lot to do with her success.
“I think I can attribute a lot of my success to running workouts given by Coach Stephen Starliper throughout the summer months. These extra trainings over the summer allowed me to come into season in shape," Lilly said. "Also, my teammate Sarah really helped me. In practice, I always tried to push myself to keep up with her and it’s made me much better than I would have been running on my own!”
The meet will begin with Class AA. The girls will race at 9 a.m., followed by the boys at 9:45 a.m. Class AAA will then take the course, with the girls starting at 11:45 a.m. and the boys at 12:30 p.m.
The Class A races will start with the girls at 2:30 p.m. and the boys at 3:15 p.m.
Awards ceremonies will be held on the football field after each class is complete.