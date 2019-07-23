It’s been a rough season, but Nick Turnbull has enjoyed getting to know his West Virginia Miners teammates. That includes guys like Philip Hoffman, Hunter Sexton and Kyle Schaefer, all teammates at Marshall.
One day in the future, he will be in the opposite bullpen from them.
Turnbull announced Sunday that he is transferring to Charlotte, one of the Thundering Herd’s rivals in Conference USA. And he heard it from his Beckley brothers.
“A little bit. A little friendly banter back and forth between the guys,” Turnbull said with a smile on his face. “I’m looking forward to seeing how I play against them next year.”
For now, he is definitely pitching for them and for the rest of his teammates.
Turnbull, a right-handed reliever, has bounced back from a trying few weeks. He has been unhittable in his last four outings, and the benefit is a spot on the East Division roster for tonight’s Prospect League All-Star game (8:05 p.m. Eastern, Normal, Ill.).
“It’s an honor being selected to play in this All-Star game,” Turnbull said after Sunday’s 8-7 win over Lafayette. “It’s a great league. We’ve got a lot of great guys on this team. I’m humbled to be selected to pitch in the game.”
Turnbull’s 8.35 earned run average may not be desirable, but that’s more indicative of his early struggles. Through his first 14 appearances, Turnbull gave up 16 hits and walked 15 batters in 14 1/3 innings, and his ERA was 10.67.
That was then. This is now.
In his last four outings, the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder has not allowed an earned run. He has given up two hits and two walks, and he has struck out eight of the 16 batters he has faced.
Three of his team-high four saves have come during that stretch. His other appearance came in a non-save situation, and he struck out the side.
“The season’s been great. It got off to a little rocky start but I was able to settle in, come in and make big pitches,” Turnbull said. “That’s kind of what I came out here to do this summer, just kind of help this team as much as I can. This is a great group of guys. I love playing out here and I just kind of do my job. Lately I’ve been having a little bit of success with it.”
Turnbull had shown glimpses of his potential before his current run.
In a 9-7 win at Terre Haute on June 27, the Miners scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up by two. Turnbull entered the game with one out and a Rex runner on first in the bottom half and struck out both batters he faced for the save.
In an 8-7 win at Champion City two nights later, the Miners again scored twice in the top of the ninth for a one-run lead. The Kings got a runner on base thanks to an error in the bottom half, but Turnbull pitched around it and got the win.
“He’s been electric his last few outings,” first-year Miners manager Mike Syrett said. “I’m just really proud of the hard work he’s put in. He’s really dialed himself in with his mechanics and his efficiency. It’s going to be cool to see him project into something special because not only is he an all-star for us, but I see him playing at the next level.”
Turnbull came on in the ninth inning Sunday after the Aviators had scored a combined five runs in the seventh and eighth and sat them down in order to preserve the win.
“Never a doubt,” Syrett said.
Now it’s on to the All-Star game, where Turnbull will be joined by Syrett, center fielder Matt Rubayo and first baseman Ross Mulhall. After that, Turnbull’s future with the Miners is a little unclear now that he’s the newest member of the 49ers family.
“We’ll see him at the All-Star game and then we’re going to try to get him out here for one more,” Syrett said. “If not, then he did a great job for us this summer and we’ll send him on his way to go do his job at school.”
“I’m excited about it,” Turnbull said. “They have a new head coach there (Robert Woodard). I’m really excited to get there. It’s a beautiful place (and a) great conference. I’ll be competing against some of the Marshall guys on this team. I’ll be looking forward to that.”
