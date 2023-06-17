Let me set the record straight. I understand it is the summertime and fishing should be on any outdoor columnist’ schedule for article topics — at least any columnist that pays attention to their audience with timely, relevant, and on-topic stories.
I promise that I will return to normal, timely stories soon enough. But when I received a note in my inbox about turkeys, well, I simply couldn’t resist. I admit that turkeys have been on my brain all year – from spring to fall and everything in between.
They are on my mind when I plan how I farm for wildlife on my hillside hunting land, and they are on my mind hoping to hear them squawking at daylight on my morning walks. I do not begin to understand how a bird can become such a large part of my conscience, but perhaps that is for another story or for when I seek professional help for my affliction.
I do not admit I have a serious problem, but perhaps a little talk-it-out session with a trained specialist may not be such a bad idea.
The note from our WVDNR was titled, West Virginia records largest spring turkey harvest in 5 years, and it was enough to perk my ears up.
According to the announcement, hunters in West Virginia harvested 12,217 bearded turkeys during the 2023 spring gobbler season according to preliminary data.
The harvest is 30.4 percent above last year’s harvest of 9,366 birds, 12.6 percent above the five-year average of 10,850 birds, and 14.6 percent above the ten-year average of 10,661. It is also the largest harvest since 2018 when 12,287 birds were taken.
“The increased harvest is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our hunters and the successful management of our turkey populations and we’re thrilled to see such encouraging harvest numbers for the spring gobbler season in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “It’s especially exciting to note that this year’s harvest surpasses both the five-year and ten-year averages, indicating a positive trend in the turkey population. The WVDNR remains committed to maintaining sustainable wildlife management practices to ensure the long-term health and abundance of turkeys in our state.”
Harvest increases were reported in every WVDNR District except District 4, which had a slight decrease. Hunters in District 1 harvested the most birds (2,563), followed by District 6 (2,206), District 5 (2,148), District 4 (1,871), District 2 (1,766), and District 3 (1,663).
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvests were Mason (559), Jackson (416), Preston (390), Harrison (357), and Hampshire (347) counties.
During the spring 2023 season, youth hunters harvested 781 turkeys, 490 of which were taken on Saturday and 291 on Sunday. This was the fourth year the youth season has been two days. The youth harvest made up approximately 6.4 percent of the season’s total harvest.
For those of us that carry our affliction into the fall season, here is some data from last season that may help to get your mind around what to expect this fall. West Virginia experienced a similar increase in turkey harvests during the fall 2022 season, during which hunters brought in almost 46 percent more birds than in the fall 2021 season.
I am looking forward to the fall season – it can be a magical time of the year.
A crisp morning with blue-bird skies, no wind, and the chance to live among a flock of turkeys for even a short amount of time makes the trip and time planning well worth every minute.
Until then, I have a lot of fishing to catch up on.
