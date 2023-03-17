OK, maybe I’ve got a few years on me. I’m really not sure how it happened. One morning I woke up and the mailman left a letter in the box that said I was eligible for Social Security.
What?! No way. This is some kind of mistake. I mean, I’m only about, well, let me check … how old? No way could I be that old. I thought I was only about 27 or so.
Well, time gets away from us and the point is I have been turkey hunting now for more years than I care to admit. Along with a lot of other veteran hunters, we have seen a lot of things change, some good and some bad. If you are a member of the Tenth Legion, a proud group of hunters that pursues the king of gamebirds so named by the consummate turkey author Tom Kelly, maybe you have been around long enough to witness some of this.
Have turkeys changed? Well, I would say yes, and no. It is my not so humble opinion that male turkeys do not gobble as much as they did back in the day — let’s say at least 20 years ago. I do not hear as much gobbling as we used to (admittedly, there are less turkeys in the places I hunt, and maybe I just don’t hear them all). What I mean by that is from individual turkeys, the gobblers that are there are not gobbling in the morning with the frequency of years ago. They certainly do not gobble as much after they fly down in the morning and get on the ground. What is the reason for all this? I’m not sure anyone knows, but you can listen in at any barber shop or gun store counter and get all kinds of ideas.
The evil coyote of course gets most of the blame and I will give him some credit for this. If you think about it, if a turkey does the routine of gobbling on the roost in the spring and then when he gets on the ground and continues to gobble about half the time a coyote slips in on him and tries to have him for breakfast — if this continues to happen, do you think this will affect gobbling activity? I think so. I don’t blame the coyote for everything from lower turkey numbers to bad stock market days as some people do, but he probably has a hand in changing gobbling activity in some areas.
One thing that has not changed is that turkeys still get up way too early in the morning, and to be out there hunting them in the spring requires that you do too. I am increasingly against this and tried to get support for legislation to make it illegal for turkeys to gobble before nine o’clock in the morning. So far I only get lip service from representatives in the state capitol.
Turkey guns and gear have definitely changed. Like many things in life, back in the day turkey hunting was much simpler. Turkeys gobbled more, you called to them, they walked in and you shot them. You used maybe the one shotgun you owned for turkeys, grouse, ducks and whatever. Things aren’t so simple anymore. Shotguns for turkeys are highly specialized now. You have your choice of dozens of camo patterns, choke tubes are light years ahead of what we had 20 years ago and we shoot patterns from these guns that would not have been believed a few years ago. Shotgun shells are part of this change and the technology of the new turkey loads is something quite incredible.
A metal that was relatively unknown until a few years ago, tungsten, is being used to make shotgun pellets and has basically doubled the performance in most shotguns for turkey hunting. Known as TSS, for tungsten super shot, this much harder and heavier-than-lead metal has made a big splash in the turkey gun world. Fifty yards had already become the new thirty yards when it came to maximum distances for turkey kills, now some of the TSS advocates sniff at 60 yard kills like it is nothing. Is all of this good or bad? I’m not sure, guns and ammunition that are better at taking game more efficiently is good, some older turkey hunters bemoan the fact that with the longer ranges less hunters may take the time and patience to call turkeys in close. It’s a question of aesthetics, as long as we keep safety in mind, the longer ranges may be OK.
Camouflage clothing and other gear have definitely changed, and for the better. I am for anything that hides me better from the laser vision of turkeys and keeps me more comfortable in the field. I can dig out old pictures of turkey hunts 20 and more years ago and usually cringe when I see how we dressed. Camo patterns were primitive and we wore it until it was what you might say well used. The camo was not as nice as today, but I am not sure the turkeys noticed much.
So what about you? Do you think this turkey game has changed a lot? Let me know. I am not sure if the hunting was that much better back then, or maybe I just hunted a lot harder. As my dad used to say, maybe I’m just not as mad at them anymore.
