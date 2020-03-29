Turkey hunters are all the same -- and different

Turkey hunters are a hardy lot. During all of this crazy time we are living in, turkey hunters across the country are either turkey hunting right now or preparing to do so. Many (like me) will probably justify long stays in remote places as their own form of social distancing. In fact, some of the old curmudgeon turkey hunters I have known would tell you they have been social distancing for the past 40 or 50 years.
Turkey hunters are like that. They tend to be different from deer or upland bird hunters. Turkey hunting (to them) is not a social or group endeavor. More is definitely not the merrier. It’s in their DNA. I think all this stems from a couple of things. One is the very nature of turkey hunting, especially spring hunting where the hunter is trying to engage and entice a wary old gobbler into a close encounter. The other comes from the days the older hunters remember — turkeys were nowhere near to be found in the numbers that they are today. True turkey hunters guarded the location of a gobbling turkey with the same secrecy as Grandad’s moonshine still.
Another aspect that turkey hunters can be absolutely OCD about is exactly how to hunt turkeys. Every little aspect of the hunt is important to many turkey hunters: locating turkeys, calling to them, how to sit when calling, where to sit, how to position your gun, when to move, when not to move — the list goes on and on. All of this can be very intimidating to new hunters looking at joining the ranks of the Tenth Legion (your education to be a turkey hunter will not be complete until you read Tom Kelley’s iconic turkey book “The Tenth Legion”).
All of this talk about how turkey hunters operate leads me to this discussion. A new day dawned in the turkey hunting world when shotgun shells loaded with pellets made from a metal known as tungsten became available commercially to hunters. This type of shotgun pellet which someone (it’s not clear who) named it Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) and the world has never been the same. Because of its density and hardness, tungsten makes a shotgun pellet far superior to lead. The tungsten pellets will carry a greater distance and will hit and penetrate (terminal performance) much more than pellets made from plain lead.
And it gets better. Again, because if its properties tungsten shot can be loaded in a much smaller shot size than lead. Those who study these things tell us that a #9 size pellet made of tungsten is equal to a much larger size #5 pellet made of lead. So what, you may say. Well, what this difference in shot size gets you is the ability to load much greater numbers of shot in a shotgun shell. A three-inch magnum shell that most turkey hunters use, loaded with #9 shot, will have over twice as many shot as one loaded with #5s. This aspect, along with the increased yardages that hunters may now take turkeys with TSS shot, leads me to think about where we are in the turkey hunting world.
Before TSS moved the yardage bar there was a simpler time when it seemed more turkey hunters concentrated on calling gobblers and getting them in close, rather than just shooting turkeys at most any distance. The setting up on a turkey, the calling and mastering the art of sitting still was the focus of the hunt. Fooling an old gobbler on his home court by enticing him into almost hand shaking distance was how you won your spurs as a turkey hunter.
Time was when the 35-yard line was maybe the limit for most turkey hunters. Past that, you let him walk and tried hard to get him to cross that line. Today many hunters sniff at this distance and will tell you that 60 has become the new 40 in turkey hunting ranges. To make things worse — or better, depending on how you see things — lots of turkey chasers out there will tell you that they can kill turkeys far beyond the 60-yard mark with TSS. Is that good? Is it bad? I don’t know, you tell me.
Now folks, please understand I am not being a hypocrite here. I have used TSS shells, and I have killed turkeys with it. As you will recall I see part of my job here is to give you something to discuss, or fight about, at the barber shop and hunting camp. Whether you use TSS turkey loads or not is entirely up to you and where your personal yardage limit is, too.
Most of you out there will be turkey hunting soon; some of you already are. How you do it is up to you. If you would want to see an expanded discussion of this topic, take a look at a piece I did for the web site Shoot-On.com (www.shoot-on.com). This will give you lots to think about.
Hunt your turkeys safely and ethically, I have every faith that you turkey hunters will continue your traditional social distancing.