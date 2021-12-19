Turkey harvest numbers down this year

Turkey talk about the population status of the wild turkey can be found in chat rooms, social channels, and news outlets. I am someone who looks for and craves data on the matter. As a turkey hunter who hunts both in the spring and fall, I am always curious to see the report cards after the season is ended. This past week, I received the reports from two of the states I hunt for turkeys in the fall.
The state’s numbers are very similar in fact the harvest number were both down this fall. I found myself curious as to why and thought my research on the topic may be of interest to others who pursue the noble game bird.
Hunters in West Virginia harvested 694 birds during the fall 2021 turkey season, according to preliminary results provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Hunters harvested 33.1 percent fewer birds during the fall 2021 turkey season compared to last year.
The low harvest may be in part due to mast conditions. Statewide mast conditions are 61 percent above 2020 and 8 percent above the long-term average with soft mast species doing very well.“We were expecting the fall harvest to be higher due to the good turkey production we had this year,” said Mike Peters, WVDNR wild turkey, and migratory game bird biologist.
“It appears good mast conditions may have spread the birds thin across the landscape, making them more difficult to hunt and less susceptible to harvest.”As reported in the 2021 West Virginia Mast Survey and Hunter Outlook, this year’s wild turkey brood observations were above what was reported last year and were the highest in the past five years.
The 2021 fall turkey harvest came in 30.7 percent below the five-year average and 39.5 percent below the 10-year average. This is the third year with a declining fall harvest and the lowest harvest since 1962 when 664 birds were taken.Greenbrier County led the state with 41 harvested birds, followed by Hardy and Monroe counties at 36 birds each and Pocahontas at 34 and Mason at 33. All of these counties had a four-week season, except Mason County, which had a two-week season.
In Ohio, hunters checked 694 wild turkeys during the 2021 fall hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 2021 fall season was open in 70 counties from Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 28.
The top 10 counties for wild turkeys taken during the fall 2021 hunting season include: Highland (29), Trumbull (29), Columbiana (27), Ashtabula (25), Stark (25), Coshocton (22), Tuscarawas (21), Guernsey (20), Clermont (19), and Knox (18).
The average harvest for the previous three fall seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020) is 1,079. In 2020, hunters took 1,063 birds. The Division of Wildlife issued 7,470 fall turkey hunting permits in 2021. This is 21% below the 3-year average (9,428 permits).
As the turkey talk continues this winter and forecasts begin rolling in for the upcoming seasons, I will continue to scour the news outlets for more data about the bird and trends seen from the field. I for one, can’t wait to hear the gobble of an adult male turkey ring out across the hills and hollers of the great state of West Virginia.
For those of us looking forward to another chance before the spring gobbler season starts, our state offers a Mountaineer Heritage season – An opening date of January 13th and a closing date of January 16th.
According to WVDNR.gov, one either-sex turkey may be taken with a percussion sidelock rifle or pistol, flintlock rifle or pistol, muzzleloader shotgun, longbow or recurve bow during the Mountaineer Heritage season. The bag limit of one turkey will not count toward the hunter’s spring or fall bag limits.
Please check the West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for more details and license requirements.