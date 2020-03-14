Turf fields "exciting" for Raleigh County teams

The last two football seasons in southern West Virginia have seen opposite ends of the weather spectrum.
Two years ago, a relentlessly rainy fall led to drenched fields that were muddy beyond imagination. Last season, with temperatures reaching the 80s as late as the first week of October and with little to rain to speak of, grass was nearly impossible to find as the fields began to resemble deserts.
But with Raleigh County Schools' announcement that the football fields at all four public high schools will have synthetic turf installed starting this fall, weather will no longer be a problem.
Woodrow Wilson and Independence will be playing on new turf this fall. The fields at Shady Spring and Liberty have other cosmetic needs before their turf is installed, but that will happen in 2021.
"We've been working on this for a couple of years, trying to get to a point where our Capital Improvements Projects Fund had the money to move forward with several projects," Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said. "This was on the list and the board decided they would like to do this. We had the opportunity to do it, so that's where we are."
The public had expressed strong desire for synthetic turf fields since the 2018 season, but cost was always a concern. Not only did money become available, but the price tag came in lower than anticipated.
The work will be done by The Motz Group, a Cincinnati-based firm that laid the turf at the Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium, among many others. The total cost for all four fields will be $3.6 million, which comes in at about $100,000 less per field than Price was expecting.
"We're in the design phase now and they are hoping to start turning dirt in April or early May," Price said.
The fields at Shady Spring and Liberty will undergo bleacher renovation before this season, necessitating the delay in turf installation.
"You don't want to do turf, then come in and do bleacher work and tear up your turf," Price said. "We will be renovating Liberty's visitors side a little bit. It's got some safety concerns for us so we want to make sure we address that. Then we'll be making the home side ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act). That's our goal, to do all four fields like that. That's always been a concern for us and we're just able to do it right now."
The turfed fields will enable Raleigh County to catch up with surrounding schools. Greenbrier East and Nicholas County high schools have played on synthetic turf for a number of years, and the fields at Mount View and River View high schools were resurfaced in 2019.
"This gives Raleigh County something to be really proud of and build on when it comes to our athletic facilities," Price said. "For so many years we've had nice facilities, but we've maintained them. We've never had to renovate them. And when you think about how old they are and how long they've been there — we look at Liberty and Independence as fairly new schools and they're 40 years old. Those athletic facilities are 40 years old or older."
Price said the contract with The Motz Group comes with an eight-year warranty and the turf is expected to have a lifespan of 15 years.
"The maintenance is minimal," Price said. "Our contract includes all grooming equipment and everything that we need to maintain it. It has a guarantee where if there's any tears, problems, rips, anything that happens with it (included) in the contract, they will be there within 24 hours to fix it. We're excited about that. If paint peels up, whatever it may be, they are there within 24 hours to provide maintenance."
The turf will also enable the fields to be used for purposes other than Friday night games without causing further wear and tear. With extreme weather conditions, teams were hesitant to practice on the fields out of fear of doing more damage.
The fields will also be marked for soccer games, and middle schools and youth leagues can use the fields as well. Baseball and softball teams will have the option of using the fields when their fields are too wet or muddy for practice.
"It's an exciting time. I think it will be great for the communities," Price said. "You're looking at opportunities we haven't had. We've played in dust bowls and mud pits. This allows for better use."
