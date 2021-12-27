Tuesday's prep basketball schedule

PREP BASKETBALL

Today's Schedule

Boys

Greenbrier East at South Charleston, 4 p.m.

Summers County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Westside vs. Lincoln at Lincoln Christmas tournament, 7 p.m.

Little General Battle for the Armory

Pepsi Division

2 p.m. — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Elkins

4 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Princeton

Burger King Division

6 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland

8 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Charleston Catholic

Girls

Greenbrier East vs. First Baptist (S.C.) at Carolina Invitational, Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Capital, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Logan, 7 p.m.

 

