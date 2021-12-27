Tuesday's prep basketball schedule

PREP BASKETBALL
Today's Schedule
Boys
Greenbrier East at South Charleston, 4 p.m.
Summers County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Westside vs. Lincoln at Lincoln Christmas tournament, 7 p.m.
Little General Battle for the Armory
Pepsi Division
2 p.m. — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Elkins
4 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Princeton
Burger King Division
6 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Charleston Catholic
Girls
Greenbrier East vs. First Baptist (S.C.) at Carolina Invitational, Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Capital, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Logan, 7 p.m.