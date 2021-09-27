Tuesday Night Football on tap

A couple of first-year head coaches are finding that building a program is no easy task. But juggling a schedule might be even tougher. It’s not that easy for old wily veterans either.
Due to previous postponements, three games will be played around the area Tuesday night, two of those games in Raleigh County. Westside travels to Independence and Summers County goes to Shady Spring. Richwood also goes to Van. All three games kick off at 6 p.m.
It’s been a long season for Westside (0-3) and first-year coach Tyler Dunigon.
Perhaps the apex is this week, as the Renegades have been off on quarantine. They’ll come off Tuesday, just in time to travel to face a strong Independence (2-0) team for a game that was supposed to be played Friday.
“In the perfect world, no, it’s not the best situation,” Dunigon said, not needing to add that it’s not a perfect world in the midst of a pandemic.
He knows that, after seeing the Renegades' 2020 season cut after four games.
So when the opportunity to play comes up, players want to play.
He said the team was able to get a few more days to heal the bumps and bruises of a tough start that has seen the Renegades struggle on both sides of the ball.
“My main concern is not being able to practice, not being able to really get a game plan in place in practice,” Dunigon said.
One of the area’s top quarterbacks, junior Jaxon Cogar, has struggled through no fault of his own. He just hasn’t had a lot of help.
He rushed for 107 yards and two scores in the Renegades' last game, a loss at Man, and he threw for 149 in the season opener against Wyoming East. But then there was the Oak Hill game in which Dunigon estimated he was sacked 14 times.
That’s bad news against a team like Independence.
The Patriots have amassed a staggering 23 tackles for a loss in two games. Jordan Harvey, who averages 11.5 tackles a game, and Atticus Goodson have nine between them.
Defensively Westside will have to have to stop the area’s top rushing attack in Independence, which is averaging 405 yards per game on the ground and 534 yards of total offense. The Patriots are led by Goodson (471 yards in two games) and Judah Price (205 yards).
“If it was just stopping Atticus that would be one thing,” Dunigon said. “But they have a lot of guys that can hurt you. Judah Price would be a starting tailback at any other school in the state. I saw a play on film where he took a jet sweep and (the defense) had him surrounded and ends up coming out of there.
“The quarterback (Logan Phalin) can run, and he throws a nice ball. Then you have two good receivers. You stack the box and try to stop the run, they can throw it over you.”
For veteran coach John H. Lilly, the proposition of playing two games isn’t something to which he is looking forward.
“We just have to come out and play ball and try to play at the level we played at in the first two games.” Lilly said. “We have to be prepared and keep our focus on beating Westside. I know it’s cliché, but you have to take it one game at a time. For us as coaches we have to worry about getting a game plan together to play two games in four days and then see where things stand.”
Summers is heading to Shady Spring with its high-octane running game, featuring Andre Merriam-Harshaw, who has rushed for 474 yards and five touchdowns in three games.
Getting him to the ground is job one for Shady coach Vince Culicerto and his Tigers, and having faced Atticus Goodson in their last game should help.
“We have experience in it,” Culicerto said. “If nothing else playing against (Goodson) should give us an idea of what it’s going to take to get a big back like that on the ground.”
Culicerto said the fact that the Tigers showed the ability to run the ball if only modestly against Independence (78 yards but two rush TDs) is a good sign.
“We did a decent job and that should give us some confidence that we can do it,” he said. “And that will help take some of the heat off (quarterback) Cam (Manns).”
Manns is 27-of-58 passing for 379 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have to get some heat on him,” said first-year Summers County coach Josh Evans. “He is a good quarterback, and they have some good receivers. We can’t just let him stand back there and throw it all over the place. We need to make it hard on him.”
Evans not only wants to keep the ball on the ground (the Bobcats have attempted just 11 passes, completing five for the season) he wants to keep the ball off the ground. Summers County has fumbled 16 times and lost an astounding 14.
“I went through the film and found every one of our fumbles and six of the eight (not snap related) were helmet on ball and I can live with that,” Evans said. “We stress this, you turn the ball over and you lose games. You take three fumbles out of each of our two losses (Greenbrier West and Mount View) and we are 3-0.”
Also Tuesday Richwood (1-1) will travel for the third time in the last week when the Lumberjacks head to Van. Richwood beat Webster 14-12 last Tuesday and lost to Pocahontas Friday.
If you want an example of just how crazy the football season has been and how nothing is guaranteed, consider that by the end of Tuesday, Richwood, which started its season Sept. 21, will have played as many games as Independence, which started Aug. 27.