Trying to get a grasp on the halfway point

I have never run a marathon, but I’m guessing that the feeling of crossing the 13.1-mile mark can be rewarding, exhilarating and may even energize you for the second half of the run. On the other hand, that mark might be deflating after all that running to know you are only halfway there. Perhaps the same can be said for my current situation — two weeks of spring gobbler season down, two weeks left to go. Truth be told, I’m both excited and worn-slap-out.
The morning ritual of getting up in the middle of the night, slipping on enough clothes to handle whatever Mother Nature might throw at you that particular morning at daylight, grabbing some caffeinated drink and a crunchy bar — all while trying to not trip over anything in the dark and therefore waking the whole house of stay-at-home residents. For a bird. I repeat — for a bird. Or in my case, for a chance at maybe hearing the rolling-thunderous bellow of America’s favorite game bird high on a ridge at daylight only to fly down to a group of his gal-pals and so rudely ignoring my calls. That’s my game thus far — me imagining the gobbler among his fan club of young females as he struts all the way to the block party on the other side of town, and of course, I’m not invited.
After chasing the actual sunrise, these past two weeks have been difficult with the unpredictable weather. I’ve been shivering cold, rained in, fogged in, way too early sitting in the dark, too late running toward the already rising sun and everything in between, trying to make it somewhere to stand and listen while he proudly gobbles at nearly every loud noise at sunrise. When the timing works out just right on a morning, listening to his deep, echoing sound — there is no place on Earth I’d rather be. That is the affliction, the addiction, the adrenaline-junky rush of a human who simply has to be a small part of the wild turkey’s world. Simply put, I have to be there at daylight no matter the odds, for or against, for a chance to hear the king of the spring woods proudly announce his name.
After having a front-row seat to the best show on earth for the lovers of all things truly wild and free, the rest of the game for me that last two weeks have been, well, a bummer. That’s not fair — my hunting clan and I have been fortunate enough to call in close enough to witness the scene of a few gobblers and yappy hens to make the morning unpredictable enough to say getting up in the middle of the night was at least worth the effort.
Sure, many folks are reading this article who have tagged a bird or two and I would be the first to shake their hand in a congratulating manner. That’s simply how turkey hunting goes in West Virginia. The sport has never been easy, only until it becomes easier for one year. There is no predicting its outcome.
I have found a secret weapon the last 20-some years, however. During the non-gobbling hours of the morning, I play a game of Easter egg hunting, only not for eggs, but morel mushrooms. That way when Nosey-Rosey questions you in line at the grocery store if you have bagged a bird yet, you can say to her, “Nope. But I have been finding some wonderful morels. They are extra yummy this season. You been finding any?”
Pro-tip — a picture of a sack full of mushrooms on your phone helps. It’s not as good as a turkey picture, but at least it will buy you some more time.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoor industry. He has worked with some of its largest and most iconic companies, launching new products and building awareness. Ellis is a lifelong outdoorsman who has pursued his passion all over the world. However, he prefers to hunt his hillside farm in West Virginia. He is afflicted by the lure of the wild turkey and has found no cure for it as of yet. A newly published collection of his columns, “Hunting, Fishing and Family From The Hills of West Virginia”, is now available. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net