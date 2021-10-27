Trout stockings increase fishing opportunities

Back in my college years, I had a roommate who often talked about a family tradition during one of his favorite times of the year. Every fall, his family would head to the mountains on a fishing trip for trout. The trout his family targeted were trout that our DNR stocked in the higher elevations during the fall season that often included trophy-sized brood trout.
Every fall at this time, I think of how excited he was for his family’s outing and how he looked forward to it every year. I can still see in my memory old, grainy photos of him standing knee-deep in a creek holding a giant rainbow trout smiling ear-to-ear with a background of gorgeous fall foliage setting the perfect backdrop.
When an announcement came across my desk this week, I couldn’t help but smile and think of him again. I hope he and his family are keeping up their fishing tradition.
If you are looking for a simple, home-grown fishing activity this fall – here are some details to get you started.
From a recent announcement, 40,700 pounds of trout from WVDNR hatcheries will be stocked during this period in 38 waters throughout the state. With the stockings beginning on Oct. 18 and continuing through Oct. 29, Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDNR are encouraging anglers from across the state and nation to take advantage of these fishing opportunities throughout the fall season.
“As a lifelong fisherman myself, I can honestly say that getting out on the pristine waters that we’re blessed with in West Virginia and casting a line is one of my all-time favorite pastimes,” Gov. Justice said. “Fall in West Virginia is one of the most beautiful times of year you’ll find in nature anywhere on Earth. I’d strongly encourage anyone who has a passion for fishing, or who just loves the outdoors, to come find out how amazing fall trout season is in West Virginia.”
Anglers should expect ideal trout fishing conditions to continue for several weeks after the two-week stocking period, especially in larger streams and lakes where the trout have more room to disperse. Stocking locations are updated Monday through Friday and can be found online at WVdnr.gov.
“Every year, I challenge our DNR to make the world-class fishing experience we already enjoy in West Virginia even better and more accessible to everyone,” Gov. Justice said. “When you think about just how many of these trophy fish are going to be stocked in over three dozen of our lakes and streams, spread all across the state, I am confident this may be our best fall fishing season yet.”
For a recent list of stocked streams, visit WVDNR.gov and click the tab Fish Stockings on the fishing main page. While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp, and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit WVdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVfish.com.