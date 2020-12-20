Trout stocking a timely gift

I received a note this week about an opportunity for us as sportsmen and women to get outdoors, and as a West Virginian and an avid outdoorsman, the note made me proud of our state and its natural resources.
Not every state is blessed to have a governor in office who is a sportsman or a statewide trout program that is so popular and so successful. So when the note came across my desk, I found the news to be very timely during these times of finding creative ways to recreate responsibly in the out-of-doors.
If you find yourself in need of some fresh air this holiday season, or maybe you need a much-needed break from the Christmas cookies and eggnog, right now may just the best time of year to don some waders and grab a fishing pole. According to the note, Gov. Jim Justice announced this week the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 30,000 trout over the next week in streams around the state so anglers and their families can enjoy fishing opportunities during the holiday season.
“As a lifelong fisherman myself, I’m very proud of all we’re doing to bring this incredible pastime to more and more West Virginians of all ages,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve probably been in just about every stream in this state, and I can tell you there’s almost nothing more peaceful and enjoyable than a day spent fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia. This holiday trout stocking is a wonderful opportunity for our families to make some new memories during this special time of year. I urge everyone who loves the outdoors to get out and catch some great fish.”
This special stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state. WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the special stockings follow a great production year that resulted in an abundance of trout at the state’s hatcheries.
“Stocking these fish is not only a gift to anglers in West Virginia, but it will give us more space at our hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the spring 2021 stocking season,” McDaniel said. “I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to our hatchery staff for giving up holiday time off to make this special stocking possible. I’d also like to thank Gov. Justice for his continued support of our stocking program and for all the improvements he’s pushed through over the last few years. He has been a true champion for fishing in West Virginia.”
The holiday trout stocking locations are:
Blackwater River
Cranberry River
Elk River
Elk River (Catch and Release)
Lower Shavers Fork
North Fork of South Branch
North Fork of South Branch (Catch and Release)
Opequeon Creek
Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
RD Bailey Tailwaters
South Branch Smokehole
South Branch Smokehole (Catch and Release)
Upper Shavers Fork
Williams River
Williams River (Catch and Release)
I applaud the folks in charge of our state’s natural resources for thinking of and implementing new recreational opportunities for the sportsmen and women of our state. And creating an opportunity during these times to recreate responsibly that involves the out-of-doors, well, that is just outstanding in my book. Job well done, folks.