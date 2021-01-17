Trophy buck harvested in Wyoming County

Jody Dalton, a Princeton native and avid hunter, harvested a 12-point trophy buck in Wyoming County, in November, that has been scored as No. 9 in the top 10 ranking of the biggest Pope and Young-class typical deer taken in the North America over the last 20 years and set the new West Virginia state record.
Gov. Jim Justice joined officials from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia Tourism Office Wednesday for a virtual buck scoring event.
The white tail buck officially scored at 191 and 2/8 inches – the 10th largest buck taken in the United States over the last 20 years in the typical category and the 25th largest of all time killed in North America, according to Stephen McDaniel, state DNR director.
“I always say West Virginia is the best state in the nation and the outdoor opportunities found here are unbeatable,” Justice said. “Today’s record-breaking buck scoring is proof of that...
“He’s got something that is so special, it’s unbelievable,” Justice said as the event began.
“I’ve been in the woods all my life. I love to bow hunt.
“At one time, I had brown hair and I was skinny,” Justice joked.
“In all honesty, I believe I’ve climbed every mountain in this state. I spent most of the time following a bird dog, trying to find a grouse.
“Our beauty and our state are just unmatched anywhere in the world,” Justice emphasized.
“In all that time, I’ve never seen anything to approach what Jody killed with a bow ...
“I’d like to congratulate Mr. Dalton for his impressive buck harvested in West Virginia’s very own Wyoming County. It is a beauty.
“I’d also like to thank the DNR, which has acquired 70,000 acres of land in the last four years to give folks more room than ever before to roam the state’s hills and valleys on their hunt,” the governor said.
l l l
Winners of the 2021 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway were also announced during the event.
Prize winners were randomly selected from 14,000 eligible applicants. To enter the contest, applicants had to be a West Virginia resident and purchase a 2021 Class X, Class XJ, Class XP, Class X3, or Class XP3 license in December.
“This contest is truly an incredible way to get West Virginians excited about hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors,” Justice said.
“Those who know me know that hunting and fishing are among my favorite pastimes, so I want to thank the DNR and Tourism Office for coming up with big ideas like this and spreading the news about all the beautiful natural resources and goodness we have in our great state.”
The recent lifetime license giveaway received 4,000 more applicants than the previous year’s contest. The DNR also reported that the promotion helped increase December license pre-sales by 12 percent.
“I want to thank everyone who participated in this promotion by buying a license for themselves or a family member,” McDaniel said.
“Congratulations to the winners. We hope this promotion and all improvements to the hunting and fishing experience in our great state inspires the next generation to take up a lifetime of enjoying the outdoors.”
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License winners were
John Chambers, of Newburg, and Brent Johnson, of Mount Nebo.
West Virginia State Parks cabin stay winners included Ronald Farley, of Shady Spring; Raymond Amie, Parson; Matthew Johnson, Milton, and Timothy Lucas, Mount Lookout.
Division of Natural Resources gift bag winners were Paul Burke, of Rainelle; David Crites, French Creek; Jerry Kinder, South Charleston; Jeremy Lewis, Winfield; Jarren Anderson, White Sulphur Springs; Gregory Abel, Buckhannon; David Wolford, Berkeley Springs; and Tracy Harlan, Coalton.