Sometimes the first play of a football game can foreshadow the whole story.
That happened Saturday in Beckley, and the ending wasn't what Woodrow Wilson had in mind.
Parkersburg South's Cyrus Traugh returned a fumble for a touchdown on the Flying Eagles' first offensive snap. It turned out to be that kind of day for Woodrow and for Traugh, who helped lead his team to a 48-25 victory at Van Meter Stadium.
Traugh picked up a loose ball at the Woodrow 44-yard line and took it to the end zone to set the tone just 14 seconds into the game. For himself — the senior also had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch, and his punt return for a touchdown with no time on the clock at the end of the second quarter provided a pivotal moment.
And for Woodrow — the Flying Eagles turned the ball over four times resulting in 14 points for the Patriots.
"We put an emphasis on all three phases every single day," said Parkersburg South coach Nate Tanner, formerly the head coach at Summers County. "It's nice to see kids capitalize on what you do throughout the week. Moving the ball. Defense, I thought we played pretty tough throughout the game. Special teams, we were able to capitalize on some stuff."
"It really wasn't anything they did," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. "That first half was all us. You've got two good ballclubs coming together and we made too many mistakes on special teams and turnovers. I think our guys played tough the second half. I wish we could take our second half and make it our first half."
By then it was too late — but it might not have been if not for a critical point at the end of the first half.
Trailing 28-7, the Flying Eagles (2-1) had the ball at their 11 after forcing the Patriots into a turnover on downs with 59 seconds on the clock. Matthew Moore carried for seven yards on first down, but Jay Jones threw incomplete on second down, stopping the clock.
With Woodrow unable to convert on third down, South called timeout with 16 seconds left before Woodrow lined up to punt.
Traugh took the kick at his 46, scrambled back to the 40 and ran all the way to the left side of the field, where he was able to spring for a 54-yard punt return for a TD as the clock expired.
The Patriots (3-0) had possession to start the second half and quarterback Robert Shockey kept for a 10-yard touchdown, completing a big swing that saw the Patriots turn a 20-point lead into a 41-7 advantage in essentially a span of 1:01.
"That was huge," Sarrett said. "We were trying to kick it out of bounds and it didn't go out of bounds. That's seven points you can't get back."
"I was super proud of our kids right there before halftime," Tanner said. "There was (16) seconds left, we stopped them, it was fourth-and-3. We practice punt block and punt returns and we've got some dangerous guys back there, so I figured we'd take a chance on our kids executing there."
Meanwhile, Woodrow's defense struggled to finish tackles, leading to big gains for the South offense. The Patriots scored their second touchdown when Gage Wright burst through the line for a 20-yard gain, then broke away from three would-be tacklers to wrap up a 77-yard touchdown.
Woodrow was able to find more success in its running game against a team that had held its first two opponents to one total yard on the ground. The Eagles ran for 214 yards against the Patriots, who in the end were able to come up with stops that slowed drives down. One big moment came in the second quarter, when a bad snap from the Patriots' 15 was recovered by Parkersburg South and led to a 2-yard touchdown by Wright.
The 214 was a drop from the over 600 they racked up against Greenbrier East last week.
"Coming into it, we knew they were going to be tough (running the ball)," Tanner said. "They get in that T-tight, flexbone look, and they give you some unbalanced looks, and get in the I-formation. Their linemen are in there foot to foot. Coach Sarrett, you can tell he's done a good job with them. I was telling somebody he's an offensive line guy and I could tell their kids have kind of responded to what his identity is and they've bought in. They're physical kids. They've got some good athletes running the football.
"Any time you can slow a team like that down — I think they had 900 yards in two games? — any time you can slow that down it's a plus. I was a little disappointed we had a few lapses where we just lacked attention to detail and gave up some big plays."
"Our run game is there," Sarrett said. "We got a couple of guys nicked and bumped and we had to put some kids that were playing both ways. Our running game wasn't what it should have been, but it was still there. And you know what? Our passing game was there a little bit in the second half."
The Flying Eagles remained run-heavy but showed in the second half they are developing a passing game.
Jones attempted only two passes in the first half — including a 19-yard touchdown to Nate Grayton to cap off a drive that started after an Elijah Waller interception — but connected with his backs for big gains in the second half. He also threw a slant to Waller that resulted in a 26-yard completion to start a series that ended with Jones' 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal.
In the fourth quarter, Jones hit a screen to Darmonté Mitchell for a 61-yard TD with 5:38 to play.
Parkersburg South will host city rival Parkersburg Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Flying Eagles will host Bluefield that same night, also at 7:30 p.m., in their first game with their upgraded LED lighting system and light show.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
