LOGAN – Clayton Elliott drove in three runs, Jaden Wilcox drove in two runs and Camdyn Bragg and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Hedgesville Little League defeated Trap Hill Little League 11-1 in six innings on Sunday afternoon at Roger E. Gertz Field in the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament.
Bragg gave up two hits, one run, walked one and struck out three in four innings. Brody Faircloth walked two in one inning and Wilcox issued one walk in one inning.
Elliott and Wilcox each had one hit while Faircloth had two hits and Cobi Prather singled and scored three runs for Hedgesville, who led 1-0 after one inning when Prather scored on an error.
The game remained 1-0 through two innings before Hedgesville pulled away with a four-run third. Wilcox had a two-run triple and Elliott a two-run single to give Hedgesville a 5-0 lead.
Trap Hill got on the board in the fourth when Cameron Acord scored on Chase Shea’s RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 5-1.
Acord and Shea had the only hits for Trap Hill in the contest.
Shea was the starting and losing pitcher after allowing seven runs in three innings. He gave up five hits and walked seven. Logan Ellis allowed four runs on three hits and walked five in 2 1/3 innings.
Ty Bowman scored on an error and Wyatt Zimmerman added a run scoring single in a two-run fourth.
In the fifth, Hedgesville scored three runs without the benefit of a single hit. Seth Hahn scored on an error, Prather scored on a passed ball and Christopher Williams had a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 10-1.
Canyon Keesecker scored on a wild pitch to end the game after six innings invoking the 10-run mercy rule.
Williams and Zimmerman each had one RBI and Bowman, Bragg and Jay Viands each had one hit for Hedgesville.
