LOGAN — Donny Peebles had three RBI, leading Martinsburg Little League over Trap Hill Little League 17-3 in five innings on Friday night in the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament at Roger E. Gertz Field.
Martinsburg plated eight runs in the first inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Braylen Cole and Caden Lackey each had two hits and two RBI and Thomas Garrett had one hit and two RBI. Lackey and Garrett each scored two runs in the win.
Martinsburg scored in every inning but the second, plating seven runs in the third and two runs in the fourth.
Trap Hill committed eight errors in the loss, walked 10 Martinsburg batters and uncorked nine wild pitches.
Chase Shea had a double and one RBI and Cam Shea singled and drove in a run for Trap Hill, who scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Cam Shea singled plated Cameron Acord with the game’s first run and Drew Banks was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Logan Ellis with the second run.
After allowing eight runs in the first inning, Trap Hill plated a run in the third when Cayden Randolph scored on Chase Shea’s double to cut the deficit to 8-3.
Bryce Kimble had one hit and one RBI, Addison Tharp had one hit and Isaias Gonzalez-Reyes drove in a run and scored three times for Martinsburg, who advances to play St. Albans Saturday at 3 p.m. in one of two winner’s bracket games.
Aiden Fowler picked up the win in relief for Martinsburg. Fowler allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings. Mikah Green started and allowed two runs, three hits and one walk in 2/3 innings.
Peebles, who threw 21 pitches, struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and Lackey tossed 1/3 inning.
Jaxon Horton started for Trap Hill and failed to retire a batter, walking three and allowing three runs. Logan Ellis allowed three runs on one hit, walked three and struck out one in 1/3 inning. Cayden Randolph allowed nine runs, gave up nine hits, walking four and striking out one in two innings.
Chase Shea gave up one run, one hit, struck out two and walked one in one inning. Acord gave up one run on one hit in 2/3 innings.
Acord, Ellis and Randolph had one hit for Trap Hill, who will play Hedgesville in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.