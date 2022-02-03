Trail's Ruffner bound for Alderson Broaddus

HICO — After helping guide the Midland Trail Patriots to four straight Class A postseason football appearances, MTHS senior Robert Ruffner will seek gridiron success at a higher level.
On Thursday at the school, Ruffner signed to enroll at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi and compete as a member of the Battlers' football team.
"It's something I've always wanted to do (play collegiately)," said Ruffner. "It's what I've always dreamed about doing, so I'm very thankful that I get to."
To be in a position to make an impact at Alderson Broaddus, Ruffner said, "I just need to keep doing what I've been doing and listen to the coaches and just learn more."
A running back and strong safety for the Patriots, the speedy Ruffner had 777 total offensive yards entering the 2021 postseason, and on defense he had logged 67 tackles, four fumble recoveries, six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
He was an honorable mention selection on the 2021 Class A all-state football squad.
He says he expects to be playing on the prevent side for the Battlers, and that's fine with him. "I like playing defense more."
Ruffner is appreciative of the time spent on the Hico sidelines with his teammates and coaches over the last four years.
"I definitely think if I would have went somewhere else, I don't know if I would have gotten the opportunities I did and be able to play at the next level," he said.
Ruffner plans to major in physical education at AB.
Ahead of that, he will work to get himself ready for play college ball. "I'll do the same stuff I've been doing, getting stronger, getting faster and everything," he said.
