Trail's Gill to pursue favorite sport at next level

Meghan Gill’s sports world focused more on other pursuits as a youngster.
But it’s basketball which has landed her on a path to play at the next level.
Gill, a Midland Trail High School senior, signed Monday to enroll at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi and play on AB’s women’s basketball team later this year.
“I am excited about today,” she said after being joined by family, friends, coaches, teachers and school administrators to make her intentions official. “It’s an exciting moment.”
“I prefer basketball; always have,” added Gill, a standout as the Midland Trail girls basketball and softball teams have enjoyed success — including state tournament appearances — in recent years. “So whenever this happened to me, I’m excited about it.”
Gill, a forward who averaged 12.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game for Midland Trail this past year, said of the past basketball season, during which the Patriots fell short of returning to the state tournament: “This season I actually thought we were going to do way worse than we did, but we actually came out pretty good and I was proud of the team.”
With games for her senior softball campaign set to commence shortly, she says the aim is “for us to have fun and go out there and play hard.”
Eyeing basketball at the next level, Gill says she wants to show that “I can work on anything, play hard, go to practice and do my best every day.”
She needs to overcome an occasional case of the nerves and improve in other areas, she said, to achieve success in college.
And, she’s looking forward to joining an improving Alderson Broaddus program, she stressed. “I’m going to try my best, just go out there and play hard.”
Her high school basketball coach, John Mark Kincaid, said Gill’s game output got better as the season wore on. In the last month of the season, her averages improved when Gill was moved from the perimeter to the low post, Kincaid said. “She had to face the basket and play wing early due to lack of varsity-ready teammates,” Kincaid said.
"Meg is a student athlete who excels in the classroom," said Kincaid. "She is a leader on and off the court.
"It is difficult to lose a player of her ability and leadership to graduation." He called Gill an "excellent role model to our really young team."
Gill cut her teeth in what is now her favorite sport when she began playing in the local youth basketball league in Hico.
“I started when I was, like, seven years old,” she recalled. “I was a gymnastics person; never thought basketball would be a choice of mine. I played softball, as well.
“Then, Uncle Tommy (Ewing) asked me to play (in the John A. Flournoy Youth Basketball League), and I did. … It’s where I learned a lot.”
Now she is fully poised to embrace “the next chapter of my life.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe