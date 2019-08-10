Trail will ride the Yoder express

hico — Every high school football season is characterized by change. In the case of Midland Trail, it might even be considered catastrophic change.
“We have five kids playing college athletics,” Trail head football coach Frank Isaacs said. “Three that entered college football and two playing college baseball, who could have very easily played football. We also had two others who could’ve played as well. When you look at losing seven college athletes, that is a pretty good class for a single-A school.”
The offensive losses to graduation include quarterback Austin Isaacs, who ran and passed for over 2,000 total yards and 23 scores, along with running backs Nathan Hanshew, Cordell Lesher and Morgan Ferris. The three backs also combined to rush for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Last year’s senior class completed the regular season undefeated and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
On the surface, one would think it might be impossible to duplicate such a run, taking graduation into consideration. Standout running back Colton Yoder feels differently.
“I think a lot of people are going to think we lost everything. I have already heard people talking about it, saying there is no way we can be what we were last year or the year before that,” Yoder said. “I know the guys on this team are willing to work and they have been working. So I think we can be just as good as last year, if not better.”
Now a senior, Yoder was a key member of last year’s team, especially during critical points in the season.
“When we had kids hurt, he stepped up for us,” Isaacs said. “The Meadow Bridge game he had almost 200 yards rushing. The Sherman (playoff) game, he saved us. He has all the potential in the world.”
Yoder has some personal experience when it comes to turning what looks to be an improbable situation into a success story.
“Colton didn’t even know how to tie his shoes when he first got here,” Isaacs said, playfully. “He was a soccer player.”
“All my friends were playing football and my soccer team was kind of falling apart, so I wanted to join the football team,” Yoder said. “I love it now.”
Prior to his junior year, when he averaged nearly eight yards per carry, Yoder showed signs of greatness as a sophomore through limited action.
“He made some really good plays his sophomore year and really caught our eye,” Isaacs said. “He just wouldn’t fully bring it because he was unsure of himself.”
Part of Yoder’s eye-catching ability was his knack for seeing the open hole and shifting on the fly, turning minimal gains into chunks of yards.
“I think a lot of that came from soccer. Just the way soccer players move contributes a lot to being a running back with the footwork and all,” Yoder said.
With a solid junior season behind him, the Patriots’ standout was motivated to hit the weights and the results were incredible. In just 11 months, he increased his squat maximum over 300 pounds.
“I work every day (of the) week,” Yoder said. “I wanted to get better in both my sports, football and wrestling. Lifting is fun, too. There were no negatives about it, just positives.”
“He has really dedicated himself this offseason,” Isaacs said. “He has gained 20-25 pounds of muscle and at least 50 pounds in every lift. He is going to have to carry the weight of the offense for a while until we get acclimated to some of the new stuff we are going to do and the new personnel that we have.”
Yoder feels he is up to the challenge of being “the guy,” but he was also quick to express his confidence in his teammates.
“I don’t think that any game is going to solely rely on me,” Yoder said. “I think my team is good enough to hold their own, but I think I will contribute a lot.”
While carrying the weight of the offense could be overwhelming for some players, Isaacs has full confidence in his senior tailback.
“(Colton) is one of those kids that is real even-keeled,” Isaacs said. “He won’t be a hoot-and-holler guy, but he will lead by example and I am really excited for him.”
