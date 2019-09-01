hico — A scoreless first half was followed by a flurry of third-quarter points and Midland Trail securing its 12th consecutive regular season victory.
Senior Colton Yoder ran for 223 yards on 24 carries and had the game’s only successful conversion that proved to be the difference in Trail’s 26-24 win against Independence in the Patriot Bowl on Friday night.
Yoder’s yeoman-like effort included 155 yards after halftime. He had a 62-yard scoring run with 2:41 remaining in a third quarter that saw the teams trade touchdowns in a mutual season opener.
“I think both coaches were kind of holding it close to the vest,” said Independence coach John H. Lilly, whose team saw two scoring opportunities fall short in the first half. The visitors took the ball with 9:21 left in the second and 79 yards to go.
After six first downs and holding the ball for more than six minutes, the drive stalled when Independence gained just one yard on a fourth-and-3 from the Midland Trail 8-yard line with 3:05 showing on the clock.
“That was huge,” Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs said. “If they would’ve scored there, our young kids would’ve gone in the lockerroom with their heads down a little bit. We played a lot of young kids and it was a confidence builder.”
Trail had a chance but the run-oriented hosts picked up three first downs before punting the ball back to Independence with no points on the board into halftime.
A first half that lasted less than an hour was followed by a second half that was almost two and it began with a special teams miscue. A botched Independence punt went out of bounds at its own 1 and Trail punched it in on first down for the game’s first score.
Independence answered with a 63-yard catch-and-run by Atticus Goodson to tie the score just 55 seconds later.
The score was tied at 6, 12, and, with 1:41 left in the third, at 18. A Trevor Maichle return on the ensuing kickoff started Trail at Independence’s 21 and Yoder followed that with a scoring run during a 19-second possession. His conversion run pushed the lead to eight.
Independence pieced together a scoring drive assisted by a horse collar penalty on Trail and capped by a Cody Fleenor 5-yard run. Independence, also run-heavy on offense — the teams combined for 85 carries — attempted a conversion pass which was incomplete.
The visitors last legitimate shot at scoring started with a drive at its own 31 and a 9-yard gain with 6 minutes remaining. Then Independence started going backward with three procedure penalties and a pair of incomplete passes. Following a punt that was nearly muffed, Midland Trail secured the win with three first downs — including a fourth-down conversion at midfield that provided the hosts the opportunity to run out the clock.
Midland Trail, which reached the Class A state semifinals last season after an undefeated regular season, stays at home next Friday when it faces its second consecutive Class AA foe – Fayette County rival Oak Hill.
Independence seeks to get on the right track in its second of three straight road games to start the season at PikeView.
I 0 0 18 6 — 24
MT 0 0 26 0 — 26
MT – Colton Yoder 1 run (kick failed), 9:40
I – Atticus Goodson 63 pass from Phil Spurlock (kick failed), 8:49
MT – Yoder 7 run (kick failed), 7:09
I – Cody Fleenor 1 run (pass failed), 3:27
MT – Yoder 62 run (kick failed), 2:41
I – Goodson 15 run (kick failed), 1:41
MT – Yoder 21 run (Yoder run), 1:22
I – Fleenor 5 run (pass failed), 1:12