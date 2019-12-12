CHARMCO — The Midland Trail girls basketball team is off to a fast start this season thanks in part to the scoring of Emily Dickerson.
Thursday night when the Lady Patriots invaded John C. Estep Gymnasium, Greenbrier West was committed to take the junior sharpshooter out of the game.
Fortunately for Trail, it had two seniors step up to fill the gap.
Malerie Hendrick answered the call with 14 points and Taylor Harrell added 12 points to lead Midland Trail to a hard fought, 45-35 win over its regional rival.
“We had to gut it out tonight,” head coach John Mark Kincaid said. “(Greenbrier West) played harder, got all the loose balls and seemed to want it more. They gave it all they had. It happens sometimes on people’s home court. This has always been a hard place to play and it was a battle tonight. We got in a little foul trouble, but I was proud how we gathered our composure and kept scrapping.”
Trailing by five points at halftime, West came storming back after the break to tie the game at 31-31 heading to the final eight minutes.
With her team struggling to score, senior Julie Agee caught fire for West, pouring in 14 of her game-high 18 points on the night to bring the Lady Cavs back.
After Agee gave West the lead at 28-26, Harrell evened the game with a score and Hendrick dropped a long bomb to regain the lead. Agee’s 3-ball tied the game with just 33 seconds left on the third quarter clock.
Harrell put Trail up two early in the fourth before Agee answered with a drive in the lane. Unfortunately for West, it would go nearly four minutes without a score and the two seniors for Trail combined to push the lead out to six points over that span.
Greenbrier West would get as close as four points down the stretch, but cold shooting and Trail converting key free throws put the game away.
Kincaid expected Trail to isolate Dickerson, but he didn’t expect his team to struggle so to score.
“I just figured we would run our man-offense, but we really didn’t,” Kincaid said. “We have had some success getting up and down the floor and they kind of beat us at that. Our offense all year has come off our defense.”
Hitting the court a little behind schedule due to several players playing on the state tournament volleyball team, West head coach Mark Agee saw a lot of positives in his team, despite the loss.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of them. Third game of the season and they played their hearts out,” Agee said. “Midland Trail just made more shots than we did. We need to improve on foul shots, if we had made them, it would have been our game. We knew it was going to be a tough game.”
West was just 9-of-26 from the charity stripe.
With the win, Trail moves to 4-0 on the year and will travel to Greater Beckley Christian Monday. The Lady Cavaliers (1-2) are back in action Dec. 20 at Meadow Bridge.
“I like this team, but there is a lot of things we need to do to get better,” Kincaid said. “We have a lot of fundamental work to do. It will happen. They like each other and they play hard and play good as a team. I am really proud of them.”
Midland Trail
Malerie Hendrick14, Taylor Harrell 12, Kyleigh Jackson 6, Emily Dickerson 4, Meghan Gill 5, Gracie Ferrell 3, Jolee Stephenson 1.
Greenbrier West
Julie Agee 18, Kenley Posten 10, Camryn Dorsey 7.
MT: 8 12 11 14 — 45
GW: 11 4 16 4 — 35
3-point goals: MT: 1 (Hendrick); GW: 4 (Agee 3, Posten). Fouled out: Meghan Gill (MT), Camryn Dorsey (GW).