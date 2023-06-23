Talk about making your presence felt in your first high school start, Midland Trail cornerback Landon Syner did just that with an interception and touchdown return in the Patriots’ season-opener last year against Clay County.
Trail lost the game to the playoff-bound Panthers, 44-22, but Syner, after a year off from football and making his first start, ignited the scoring with his second-quarter interception and score.
And he was barely over a quarter into his first start.
That first impression ended up being a harbinger of things to come.
“Clay County is a really good football team, they can spin the football around,” coach Jeremy Moore said. “For him to do that in his first start (was big). He needed a confidence boost. He was extremely nervous, he’s probably one of the most nervous kids I’ve ever met. But once that first pop (happens), he played some ball. It’s a good thing, it means he cares.”
Syner remembers it in just the same way.
“They told me (he was going to start) a few weeks before and I was nervous,” Syner said. “I was biting my nails and everything. I was not ready.”
As it turned out, he was ready.
As big plays go, Syner remembers the play well. It was a season definer for the 6-foot, 175-pound Syner.
“I was backing up because I thought (the receiver) was going to go deep,” Syner said. “I was watching the quarterback and he was staring that man down; I knew he was going to throw to him. So, I jumped it.”
Perfectly executed and it was smooth sailing ahead.
“I didn’t know if they were going to catch me or not, I just caught the ball and ran,” Syner said.
“I was very surprised. I didn’t think it would happen. It helped me a lot to get the energy built up and I ended up having a good season after that.”
Syner has made his presence felt by catching the ball.
Offensively he turned into a third receiver behind all-stater Cody Harrell (47 catches, 787 yards, seven touchdowns) and Zane Burford (19-284-1).
It still ended up being a breakout year for the rising senior, who had 12 catches for 235 yards and five touchdowns, second most on the team, and he also had five more interceptions on the season to pace the defense.
With Harrell and Burford graduated, Syner will be more of a focal point for quarterback Jaden Gladwell, who threw for 1,320 yards and 13 touchdowns a season ago.
“He’s probably our best receiver at this point,” Moore said. “It was tough last year playing behind Cody Harrell and Zane Burford. But he learned a lot.”
“They helped me out a lot, especially with the routes, there is a lot to learn, but they helped me learn a lot faster,” Syner said.
He has the normal goals of most high school players, especially seniors, and that is going to the playoffs. But there is, as usual, a challenging schedule this season, including Class A runner-up James Monroe and Class A semifinalist Wheeling Central in Wheeling.
“Wheeling Central is going to be a hard game, but if we come out and play, we can beat them, anything is possible,” Syner said. ”I think we are going to have a good season. We’ve got a good team. We just have to put in work.”
