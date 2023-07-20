Midland Trail second-year coach Jeremy Moore, an all-state lineman in the old Wing-T of coach Frank Spangler at Fayetteville, isn’t a proponent of the “Air Raid” style offense, no matter what the numbers say.
True, the Patriots threw for more yardage in six of the team’s 10 games during a 6-4 season. And true, the team finished with nearly 400 more passing yards than rushing yards (1,341 to 967) and more passing touchdowns than rushing touchdowns (14 to 13).
That doesn’t mean he necessarily liked it.
“We threw the ball last year out of necessity,” Moore said recently. “We couldn’t run the ball last year. We weren’t physical enough up front. It was just a lot of things. We thought our best way to win was to throw the ball. And that ended up being at the expense of (quarterback) Jaden Gladwell’s health because he got sacked numerous times. That was probably my fault as the coach. We’re going to run the football a lot more this year.”
Those are welcoming words to Will McGraw.
But not necessarily for the reasons you think.
See, McGraw is a throwback in every sense of the word. He doesn’t need to have the football to be an asset in the Patriots backfield.
He can do it, as he showed in what you would think was his breakout game against Meadow Bridge last year, when McGraw rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. That was simply an outlier, more a case of being in the right place at the right time.
“I think I could potentially,” the rising junior said when asked if he could do that on a weekly basis. “We were an Air Raid team last year. Plus, I’m moving to fullback this year. We have another running back coming up. He’s a sophomore, Jayden Roop, and I think he’s going to have a big year.”
Not many players would defer to another back when it comes to getting carries. Usually, players want more. But McGraw is an old-school-type player, so much so that when he talks about his role on this team you almost expect a neck roll to appear.
He loves the fact that he is moving to a spot that has largely disappeared from the football landscape over the last two or three decades.
And he makes no apologies for it.
“I’ve always been a blocking back,” said McGraw, who noted his goals are a fullback 500-plus yards and double-figure touchdowns. “I just want to do my job at fullback. Last year was really my first year at running back. I love contact.”
“I think Will is going to do a great job,” said Moore. “He is learning to be a great leader. He is well on his way. We have Jayden Roop in the backfield, too. He came in against Pocahontas County and did a great job (with 204 yards and a touchdown). Will is going to have to show a lot of leadership back there in the backfield because he is going to have a lot of young guys back there with him.”
McGraw is the kind of guy who taught himself to be a catcher between November and spring and ended up being one of the better receivers in the area among catchers.
He will also have to be a leader on a defense that will go up against the likes of James Monroe, Wheeling Central and Greenbrier West – three of the top Class A teams in the state a year ago — as well as Clay County, a Class AA playoff team a year ago.
“We love the challenge,” McGraw said. “It really shows you how you’re going to be. If you play four good teams and you win all four games, you’re probably going to have a good season, right?”
And job one will be turning the tables on those teams that slowed the Patriots run game last year.
“Most of the teams we play are heavy run,” McGraw said. “You have to stop the run. Usually if you stop the run, it’s hard to be beaten.”
Especially with an old-school fullback leading the way.
