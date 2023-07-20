Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.