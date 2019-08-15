Trail's Eades has his eyes on Wheeling in the fall

hico — Mention Midland Trail high school athletics and golf is not the first sport that rolls off the tongue.
This season, however, head coach Jeff Eades is hoping his players can add golf to the sports conversation on the north side of Fayette County.
Last year, heading into regional play at the Lewisburg Elks Golf Course, the young Patriots were confident they could make a trip to the state golf championship. Although Class-A powerhouse, Charleston Catholic, was the odds on favorite to win the regional, the top two teams that day would advance to Wheeling.
Unfortunately for Trail, it was just not their day and Webster County claimed the second spot for Wheeling.
“We had beat them twice during the season, but give Webster credit, they played really well and we didn’t,” coach Eades said.
This season the Patriots return three players from last year’s team, including Griffin Nickell, Peyton Sheaves and the coaches’ son, Indy Eades. Joining the returning threesome will be freshman Bo Persinger who will be playing for the first time.
A well-known athlete on the basketball floor and on the baseball field, the younger Eades is now starting to make a name for himself on the links.
Opening the season at Bridge Haven Golf Club against last year’s regional nemesis, Webster County, Eades led his team to victory with a sold round of 72, his career low as a high school player.
“Once I got through the front nine, I knew I was playing pretty good. I was thinking I just needed to really bear down on the back-nine,” Indy explained. “I knew what was coming (on the back nine) and I just kept rolling and played both nines really well. It was amazing. I was thinking I just shot the round of my life.”
Golf has been a family venture for the Eades twosome, but it all started as something to keep a young and active child occupied.
“He was probably eight or nine years old. I was outside trying to work and he was bothering me some,” coach Eades said, laughing. “I handed him some golf clubs and told him to go out in the yard and try to hit them a little bit. Before you knew it, my yard looked like a little golf course. Then I took him to a par-3 course at the beach and he liked it. He has been beating me at golf ever since.”
While being a multi-sport athlete has its advantages, it does pose some challenges when it comes to playing golf for the younger Eades.
“In the spring when the weather breaks and other kids are out on the golf course, (Indy) is grinding through a baseball season all the way up to June,” coach Eades explained. “We had very little time to work on golf. Now he is all wrapped up in golf, getting in the gym and shooting some basketball.”
Indy echoed his father’s thoughts, but, he has also found common ground for all of his athletic endeavors.
“It is really hard. Some of the bigger schools don’t have multi-sport players. I have to divide my time into the three sports,” Eades admitted. “But, there is one thing that helps your game, the weight room. It helps any sport, so I try to focus on that and it helps me in all three.”
Along with Eades last year, Anthony Fox provided Trail a solid twosome at the top of their lineup. With Fox now graduated, coach Eades feels Nickell can step into that role for his team.
“Griffin has played a lot at Bridge Haven over the summer and has really improved,” coach Eades said. “Hopefully they can be a good one-two punch together for us.”
After the disappointment last year, Indy looks to be the catalyst this year for a run to the state golf tournament.
“I think everybody’s goal is to go to Wheeling,” Indy said. I would like to go to Wheeling as an individual, but, I would really love to go as a team. The last two years I have had a bad day during regionals and I haven’t been able to help my team or get myself there. This year I am hoping I can shoot a good round and get to states.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981