When Woodrow Wilson's Bella Staples decided to give up basketball her junior year – the now-senior’s first love as far as sports go – she found herself in uncommon territory.
“I had a lot of free time,” she said.
In the spring of 2022, Staples looked to her own athletic past for a potential solution to her idle time.
Track and field. Specifically, field. As in the shot put. And discus.
“I had tried it one time in eighth grade, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Staples said. “So when I got to high school I just focused on basketball. Well, I gave up basketball my junior year and I had a lot of free time. I knew that I was decent at throwing the shot and discus in middle school the one year that I did it. I decided to come out late in the season last year. I was just like ‘Hey, Coach (George Barbera). My name is Bella and I’d like to throw.' The rest is history, I guess.”
Record-setting history.
After finishing third at the state meet last season without much practice or work, Staples has already set the Raleigh County record for the shot put, when she uncorked a 42-foot, 6-inch heave at a meet at Cabell Midland last week. On Friday night she won at Laidley Field and Saturday took first at the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational at Woodrow Wilson.
Not much idle time these days, but Staples loves it. It even comes as a surprise to the budding track superstar.
“I did not know that I was going to do as good as I did last year,” Staples said. "And then I threw really good two weeks ago and I was shocked by that. I’m still shocked, every day. I never expected anything. I just go out and throw.”
She does come from an athletic background. Her mom Susan threw shot and discus at Summers County, she said, and her dad Nelson is a member of the Woodrow Wilson Football Hall of Fame. She also has some cousins who threw in high school.
"My parents come to every track meet," Staples said. "They try to give me tips the best that they can. But they are super-supportive. I love them."
A lot of what she has learned has been self-taught.
"I watch a lot of YouTube videos," Staples said when asked about the secret to her success. "I watch (legendary New Zealand shot putter and four-time Olympic medalist) Valerie Adams, (two-time Olympic gold medal winner and world record holder) Ryan Crouser and the technique videos and I try to teach myself, break it down. And I think that has led to a lot of the success. Just studying."
Staples started her track career in sixth and seventh grade as a runner, but she said she "bulked up" working out for basketball.
"My math teacher/track coach told me I should throw shot and discus, so I did," Staples said. "I didn't think I'd come back to it. I thought I would just play basketball all through high school."
Now she is back and thinks she can go farther than she ever thought she would.
"I've been talking to a few college coaches. I've got a few in mind, but I don't know where I'm going yet," Staples said. "Marshall is where I'm probably going to go. I'd like to throw there. We've been talking, me and the coach."
Staples is on the fast track to a standout field events career.
But she does have one small regret.
"I had no idea (that she could be this good) because basketball was all I did year round," Staples said. "I wish I started earlier. I would be throwing way further than I am right now if I had four years under my belt."
She said her goal is simple. A run at the shot put state record of 45-3, set by Winfield's Crystal Hypes in 1992.
"That's definitely a goal," Staples said.
l l l
Westside's Owen Keeney is another athlete just starting his career.
A senior, Keeney was victorious Saturday in the high jump with a personal-best of 5-10.
It's his first year on the track team.
"It's definitely hard to jump on a cold day. Your muscles stay tight," Keeney said. "I've been to three events (so far) and I won the first won with a 5-9. Today I got 5-10."
Keeney said he had not planned on going out for track.
"But they were starting and figured I might as well try something new," Keeney said.
As a basketball player, Keeney knew he could jump.
"I could dunk all right so I I thought I might as well try it and I ended up being pretty decent at it," Keeney said. "The technique is the hardest part and a lot of it doesn't come down to jumping, it's technique for getting those higher jumps."
He said he was inspired by Daniel Reed, Westside's last track state champion in 2021, also in the high jump.
"He won the high jump and that is kind of my goal now, to win," Keeney said. "He was a good role model to look at and I feel like maybe I can fill his shoes."
l l l
Liberty's Connor Bradford admits he gets suspicious looks when he shows up in the shot put pit for events.
At about 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, he doesn't necessarily look the part.
Bradford respects the big men. As a running back, a returning 1,000-yard rusher, he counts on them on fall Friday nights.
"We had the list of events and I said, 'You know what, I'd like to try that.' I feel like my legs are strong and a lot of that power comes from the legs so I figured I might give it a try and see how I do," Bradford said. "Today was my first time doing it really. I still have to work on a little technique and get better day by day and take it step by step."
Bradford did place third in the 100-meter dash Saturday.
l l l
Complete results were not immediately available.
