The sample size is still small for the Woodrow Wilson boys track team, but coach Steve Kidd can’t help but be encouraged.
Based on what he saw at last week’s Pete Culicerto Invitational, there’s reason for enthusiasm.
The Flying Eagles won the event with 120 points, outdistancing second-place Oak Hill by 41. They won seven of the 17 events, including a double win for sophomore Aidan Kneeland (800 and 1,600 meters).
“That was only our third meet because of the way spring break ran, but just to improve like that (was big),” Kidd said.
Their previous team best was finishing tied for third with George Washington (58) at the Patriot Classic in Charleston on April 7.
Christian Stewart “has been healing up,” Kidd said, and picked up his first victory in the 100-meters with a time of 11.2. Mason Nettles gave the Flying Eagles a sweep of the individual distance events with a winning time of 11:20.96 in the 3,200.
Kneeland’s winning times were 1:59.22 (800) and 4:24.96 (1,600).
Ryan Mukhtar finished first in the 110 hurdles (16.12), and William Lewis was victorious in the 300 hurdles (44.07).
The 4x100 relay team of Konnor Ray, Gabriel Kidd, Daniel Walling and Stewart was first with a time of 44.51.
“That put us in the top five or six in the state,” Kidd said.
The state’s top performances of the season had not been updated at runwv.com, but the time would place the Flying Eagles seventh according to the current list.
The shuttle hurdle team did not compete on Friday but Kidd said they performed well in the first two meets. The 4x800 team has also been strong.
Kidd was unsure of what to expect from the team heading into the season.
“We’ve had more surprises than not,” he said. “We actually ran better at the Cabell Midland meet than I thought we were going to run, I was telling Shannon Ross and James Kneeland, my assistant coaches. I was more pleased than anything.”
l l l
Flying Eagles girls coach George Barbera said he was proud of his team, and with good reason.
Huntington, third in the Class AAA state rankings going in, made the trip to Beckley to get a glimpse of the sixth-ranked Flying Eagles. They passed the test, winning the event with 173 points. The Highlanders were second with 160 as the top 10 teams dominated the meet.
Huntington had more individual wins, but Woodrow had more top five finishers to elevate its team points.
Getting wins for the Flying Eagles were Bria Donatelli in the 1,600 (5:51.32), Bella Staples in the shot put (38 feet, 5.5 inches) and the 4x800 team (Cecilia Lindley, Lani Misch, Elise Vredeveld and Donatelli).
Woodrow also had 2-3-4 finishes in the 100 (Mya Wooton, Ama Ackon-Annan and Kyndall Ince), the 400 (Wooton, Somalia Nelson, Ackon-Annan) and the long jump (Ince, Naveah Howard and Vai Simmons).
l l l
One of the top individual performances came from Oak Hill’s Conlan Brooks.
The sophomore was victorious in the 200 (22.93) and the 400 (52.02) and was a member of the winning 4x400 team (along with Holden Hayes, James Green and Ty Wilburn) with a time of 3:40.51.
Brooks nearly won the 100, where he lost to Stewart by one-hundredth of a second.
l l l
Shady Spring will host its annual H.B. Thomas Invitational on Thursday. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.
Joining the Tigers will be Bluefield, Westside, Richwood, Liberty, James Monroe, Oak Hill, Webster County, Greenbrier East, Woodrow Wilson boys, Independence, Summers County and Wyoming East.
