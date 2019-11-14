Tournament time on the pitch

After winning the River States Conference regular season title in men’s soccer with perfect 9-0 record, WVU Tech is looking to carry that success into postseason play.
By virtue of winning the regular season crown, the Golden Bears earned the right to host Brescia (Ky.) University (6-10, 5-4 RSC) today at 5 p.m. at Paul Cline Stadium in the semifinals of the RSC Men’s Soccer Championships. Brescia advanced to play WVU Tech after a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Asbury (Ky.) University Saturday.
Today’s match was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was delayed due to the poor weather conditions.
WVU Tech finished the regular season undefeated with a 16-0-1 record and is now ranked No. 9 in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released Wednesday.
“We knew we had a good strong group returning. Basically all our starters returned from last year, apart from a couple of guys that transferred out,” WVU Tech head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. “We knew we would have a strong core back, so we had high expectations.”
While the expectations were there for a solid season, WVU Tech was tested several times this year, with five wins coming in overtime. Hewitt-Fisher feels those tight battle have been the key to his team’s overall success.
“Just winning those close games has made the difference. We tied four of those games last year, where this year we managed to get wins in overtime,” the WVU Tech head man said.
Mention his team’s success and it does bring a smile to the coaches’ face.
“Definitely, I can’t complain. We are looking strong, hosting the conference tournament and being No. 9 in the country, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Hewitt-Fisher said.
The Golden Bears rank inside the NAIA top-20 in shutouts per game, shots on goal per game, total shutouts, goals per game and total goals.
Jesus Naves leads the team with 11 goals on the year, while Sergio Sanchez has nine goals and 10 assists. Keeper Jorge Martinez has been stellar in goal for WVU Tech earning RSC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week four times.
The regular season meeting between the two schools was a lopsided win for the Golden Bears in Owensboro, Ky., 6-2.
“Sometimes you get complacent when you have a good result like that, but we have had a good week of practice and the boys are focused,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “I think we will be ready. They know the expectations.”
Provided Tech knocks off the Bearcats today, the Golden Bears will host the championship game Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal battle between No. 10 Rio Grande (Ohio) and Indiana University East.
The winner of Saturday’s championship match will receive an automatic bid into the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship opening round, which begins November 22-23 at campus sites around the country.
“Regardless if we win or lose the tournament, we should receive an at-large bid into the national tournament,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “But, we want to keep our winning ways and keep the momentum going into the national tournament. We also have that disappointment of losing at this point last year. We want to make amends for that and go into the tournament on the back of a good win.”
Both IU East and Rio Grande took the Golden Bears to double-overtime in the regular season clashes.
