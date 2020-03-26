Toughman will tough it out

This weekend was supposed to be a big one for the Original Toughman Contest.
The annual boxing event travels around the state to various locations, hosting amateur fights and occasionally professional ones in various weight classes, both male and female. Southern West Virginia’s annual two-night event was supposed to start tonight at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, but it has been postponed until a later date amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was scheduled to be a busy weekend, but we’re waiting like everyone else for this virus to go away,” said Jerry Thomas, president of West Virginia Sports Promotions. “The event of course has been postponed. We’re going to reschedule as soon as things improve with the situation. I have a couple tentative dates in mind, but I don’t want to put those out there yet until we have a good idea of when we can do this. We’re hoping for late April or early May, but that’s assuming this virus goes away.”
Thomas says he was proactive in postponing the Beckley Toughman, choosing to give fighters an early notice.
“We decided to postpone it quickly,” Thomas said. “We knew it was only a matter of time before venues would implement their own rules and we wanted to be mindful of the health and safety of our spectators, staff and participants.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Toughman was able to complete six of its eight events, but the final two — Beckley and Elkins — were both postponed.
“Unfortunately, the one in Elkins was postponed the day of the event,” Thomas said. “We got the word from the school board that they were going to close down the school and no activities were going to be allowed there. That was the day of the event so it was a little bit of a challenge because we already had it set up and some people were already traveling on their way to Elkins to participate.
“We have a lot of fighters signed up for these last two events and we’ve had to notify everyone. At this point we’re just waiting and hopeful we’ll be able to reschedule. My hope is in a couple weeks we’ll know where we stand. Honestly I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”
Thomas acknowledges the event also has been tough on the fighters who usually participate. He’s been in contact with a few who are doing their best to stay prepared if and when the events are rescheduled.
“A lot of them were dissapoitned, but most people know and understand the situation,” Thomas said. “Obviously our health and the health of our spectators and participants takes priority over the business side of it. I think the big thing is a lot of people that were preparing for the event have had to put their plans on hold. The ones that were training on a regular basis for the event, that’s going to definitely put a wrinkle in their plans. On the positive note, and of course most gyms are closed, but people can still get outside if they keep their distance. They can still get their running and cardio in that way.
“I talked to a guy this morning who said he’s doing his running and hitting a heavy bag in his garage. I’m hearing quite a bit of that. A lot of people are staying ready and they want to know when so they’ll have time to train. I think it’s a very difficult situation for everyone. We just have to be patient, use a lot of common sense, hand sanitizer, soap, Clorox wipes and Lysol spray and stay home as much as you can.”
For updates on postponements and rescheduling, visit wvtoughman.com.
Email: tjackson@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH