Back on schedule, it will be like old home week at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center when the annual Toughman Contest rolls into town this weekend.
“We were cancelled in 2020 because of Covid, we had to push back last year’s show (to June) but we are back on schedule this year and we are ready to go,” said Jerry Thomas, Clarksburg promoter and owner of the Toughman brand in West Virginia.
The reunion, as Thomas likes to refer to the weekend, begins Friday with preliminary bouts and lead into Saturday’s championships.
There are currently 140 fighters currently signed up to fight across 10 categories, five men’s classes and five women’s divisions. Weight classes include heavyweight, cruiserweight, middleweight, welterweight and lightweight.
“We like to get first timers against each other and try to match them up by weight and whether or not they have any experience that we know of,” Thomas said of the scheduling. “We like to be as fair as we can.”
Thomas said, in a rarity, there are former champions who have been out of the ring for as many as eight years who are making a return.
One of Beckley’s Matthew “Cowboy” Bailey who was a champion in 2013 as an 18-year-old high school senior. He won it as a middleweight but has moved up to the cruiserweight division.
Two-time champion Devon Steele of Hico is back in the ring after winning the Summersville Toughman in 2015 and the Beckley event in 2016.
“It isn’t something that happens a lot but when the (West Virginia) State Athletic Commission changed the rule from two to three wins (number of events you could win and still compete) we had some guys get in and try for that third title, that third jacket (given to winners). Not many of those guys won. But you never know. We are happy to have these guys back though.”
It is the 42nd reiteration of the popular Toughman in Beckley, the second longest run of any state show, outside the 43 of Clarksburg.
That’s why it’s like a reunion.
“We’ve made so many friends in the Beckley area over the years, and really it is a chance to see folks who, let’s face it, we only see once a year,” Thomas said. “It really is like a reunion. It’s an opportunity to see guys like Bert Gravely (a former winner and boxer), guys who we have a long-standing friendship with.”
Thomas points to the corner men for the event as an example.
“Carl Murdock of Mount Hope will be running the yellow corner assisted by Gerald Wilburn of Oak Hill and John Williams of Beckley.
“Carl has been with us since the beginning, all 42 years,” said Thomas, who got his start in the business helping with right set up and carrying the bucket as he assisted his brother Tommy’s assent up the amateur and then pro boxing ranks. “That’s what I mean about long-standing relationships with guys like Carl. These guys are long-time friends, and it makes Beckley one of the stops we really look forward to each year.”
Fayetteville’s Steve Neal, Beckley’s Mike Suttle and Kenny Watkins of Parkersburg will work the opposite corner.
Most area fight fans will know the name Butch McNeely, a Mullens native who goes way back in area Toughman legend.
McNeely was the 1983 Toughman Champion and went on to win his one professional fight but over the years has become better known as a long-time Toughman referee around the state, especially in Beckley.
He will be back in the ring again this year along with Brian Hiles of Berkeley Springs.
“We see a lot of our former champions who move on to not only become referees, guys like Butch and Billy Fox of Oceana, but also others who become judges,” Thomas said. “Guys like to remain involved, and it really is like one big family. And this is reunion week.”
Tickets are $23, $28 and $33 for VIP and can be purchased at beckleyconventioncenter.com or at the convention center.