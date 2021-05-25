Toughman returning to Beckley

After a year's absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Toughman is coming back to Beckley.
The 41st annual Southern West Virginia Budweiser “Original” Toughman Contest will be June 18-19 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Fighter entries are now being accepted for the popular amateur boxing tournament that is open to area men and women, ages 18 through 39, with no pro fights and limited amateur experience. All bouts are scheduled for three one-minute rounds, with all fighters wearing 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece. All applicants must be in good physical condition. There are 10 weight classes, five for men and five for women.
Several fighters have already registered online.
Up to $17,000 in prize monies will be awarded. The champion in each weight division will receive up to $1,000 and the runners-up will each receive up to $500. All champions will also be awarded a Toughman Jacket. The runners-up will each receive a trophy or plaque.
“Miss Ring Girl” will receive $1,000 plus a Toughman jacket, while second through sixth place will receive $200 each.
Fighters and ring girls may enter online at wvtoughman.com .
Tickets go on sale Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center or online at beckleyconventioncenter.com. For more information, call 1-800-296-3897.
This event has been sanctioned and will be supervised by the West Virginia State Athletic Commission.