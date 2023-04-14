Joshua Goode made his Toughman debut last year, still a senior at Shady Spring High School. And it was a successful introduction, the then-18-year-old advancing to the finals of the lightweight division.
It was such an enjoyable event for Goode that he signed up to do it all again. He found more success Friday on the first night of the 43rd Toughman Contest in Beckley, winning by unanimous decision over Stephen Haney.
And to think, it almost didn’t happen.
Goode has been working in North Carolina and, well, his mind was elsewhere.
“I forgot I was even in the Toughman,” Goode said after his fight. “I had to take a flight out of North Carolina all the way out here.”
That was Thursday, one day before the event. And it took a text from his mom to jog his memory.
“She was like, ‘Hey, are you still fighting in the Toughman?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, crap!’” Goode said. “‘Yeah, I’m still doing that.’”
And he’s still doing it Saturday night, hoping for another shot at the lightweight championship.
Goode was never challenged in Friday’s bout, using the first round to feel out his opponent before turning up the pressure in the second and third rounds.
“He liked to stay away and keep me away from him,” Goode said. “I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I’m gonna match you up. I’m gonna get in there.’ I just kind of came at him, got him first, threw as many (punches) as I could and tried to make them all land.”
Goode has never had any formal training. In fact, his motivation to enter last year’s event was basically to give people something to talk about.
“A lot of people were talking throughout the school, that they were going,” he said. “So I wanted to surprise them by being in it. I thought it would be funny.”
Yes, they were surprised.
“They were all excited,” Goode said. “They were happy.”
He even had a noticeable cheering section when he was introduced before Friday’s bout.
“I honestly don’t know where that came from,” Goode said with a smile. “I have no idea who they were.”
Of course, Goode is accustomed to having his hand raised after three rounds of combat.
Goode is one of the most successful wrestlers in Shady Spring history. He is a four-time state place winner — fourth place at 126 pounds as a freshman and sophomore, followed by third place finishes at 120 his junior and senior seasons.
He graduated with a career record of 160-33, the school record for career victories. He also owns the school record for career pins with 90.
One of the many differences between wrestling and Toughman is each period in wrestling is two minutes compared to one in Toughman. It was not rare to see Goode wrestling for six minutes, longer if the match went to overtime.
“The conditioning helps a lot (during a Toughman match),” Goode said. “But boxing is a whole different mindset.”
Goode took a year off but hopes to get back into it at WVU Tech next season. He deeply misses the sport.
“Very much so,” he said. “Very much so.”
Wrestling presents perhaps unfinished business for Goode. So, too, does his limited Toughman experience.
His lightweight finals match never happened.
“I made it to the finals and the guy just walked away. He didn’t want to fight,” Goode said.
Rather than Goode winning by forfeit, no lightweight champion was crowned.
He would like to finish the story on Saturday — thanks to a big assist from Mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.