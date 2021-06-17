Things aren't quite the same, but Jerry Thomas is relieved to have a semblance of normal back in his life.
After a Covid-induced absence in 2020, the Toughman Contest returns to Beckley Friday and Saturday. The 41st annual event will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center starting at 7 p.m. each night.
The Toughman got in six of its scheduled eight events last year before the pandemic forced the last two cards in Beckley and Elkins to be canceled. This year's tour had to be scaled down to four, but Thomas is thankful just to have the opportunity.
"Financially, as well as being shut down and shut in, we were all ready and excited," the longtime Toughman promoter said. "In fact, we have a team of people that do the setup and work the events and teardown that have been with me for a long time. When we did the first event we had last month for the first time in 14 months, those guys were so excited they showed up two hours early to get ready.
"You could tell everyone was excited, and I was as well. It just felt really good to get out and do something, and I could see the excitement from the fighters and the spectators. Just everyone in general."
The first two cards were held in Parkersburg and Clarksburg. The 2021 finale will be held next weekend in Huntington.
"The general consensus from everyone I have seen or had contact with has been all very positive and full of excitement," Thomas said. "(People are) pleased to be able to do the event and be at the event.
"Honestly, with the exception of some of the things we were asked to do by the health department last week (in Clarksburg), it pretty much felt normal. I didn't notice much difference. There were a few people wearing masks, but not many. I don't see much different in their behavior, honestly."
Thomas was impressed with the action at the first two events.
"The competition we had ... was phenomenal. Both events were amazing," he said. "The competition was above average, if not next to great.
"I'm expecting something very similar this weekend in Beckley, again because people have been waiting. In the case of our Beckley fans and fighters, they've had to wait longer because we were not able to do last year's event."
Thomas said a total of 125 fighters had registered for the Beckley card as of Wednesday morning. There will be five weight divisions for both men and women and there will be no pro fights this year.
A total of $17,000 in prize money will be up for grabs. Champions will win $1,000 and runners-up get $500. The winning ring girl will take home $1,000 and second through sixth place will each receive $200.
Tickets are $23, $28 and $33 VIP and can be purchased at beckleyconventioncenter.com or at the Convention Center. The event will also be available on pay-per-view for $19.99. Registration can be found at wvtoughman.com.
Next year's event will be back in its usual slot on the calendar, April 1-2, 2022.
