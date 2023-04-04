Toughman Contest returns to Beckley

Chris Miles, right, takes on Jeremy McGraw during their heavyweight match in the Original Toughman Contest in 2018 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

 Brad Davis/The Register-Herald

It’s that time of year again.

The 43rd annual Toughman Contest will be held April 14-15 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Fighter and ring girl entries are being accepted for the amateur boxing tournament, which is open to area men and women ages 18-39. Entrants must have no pro fights and limited amateur experience.

All bouts are scheduled for three one-minute rounds, with all fighters wearing 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece. All applicants must be in good physical condition. There are 10 weight classes, five for men and five for women.

Up to $17,000 in prize money will be awarded. The champion in each weight division will receive up to $1,000 and the runner-up in each weight division will each receive up to $500. All champions will also be awarded a Toughman jacket. The runners up will each receive a trophy or plaque.

“Miss Ring Girl” will receive $1,000 plus a Toughman jacket. Second place will receive $500 and third through sixth place will each receive $200.

Fighters and ring girls may enter online at wvtoughman.com.

Tickets are available at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center or online at beckleyconventioncenter.com. To order by phone, call 1-800-296-3897.

