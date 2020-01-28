Tough shooting night dooms Bobcats

For Summers County, almost everything went its way Tuesday night in the Big Atlantic Classic Class A semifinals.
The Bobcats put up 13 more shots and forced eight more turnovers, but the struggle to score in the paint ultimately doomed them as Pendleton County squeaked out a 39-37 win to advance to the Class A championship where it will play Harman Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Though disappointing, the result is all too familiar for Summers.
"It's something we've struggled with all year," Summers County head coach Robert Bowling said. "My tallest kid is 6-foot-2 and the rest are about 5-10, so when you're constantly shooting over someone that's bigger than you, it's hard. Sometimes it feels like a mental block, too, and it's contagious. Missing layups isn't a new thing for us and we work on it every day in practice. We're trying, and they've done their best to do everything that I've asked them."
Early on, it appeared the lucky bounce would be in Summers' favor.
The Bobcats' first three buckets came in the paint, two courtesy of Trent Meador and the third by way of Levi Jones, putting them up 6-4.
Pendleton answered though, eventually taking an 11-10 lead into the second frame where for the first six minutes both offenses went stagnant. Until the 2:05 mark, the teams combined for four points throughout the quarter.
"Give a lot of credit to Summers County and their defense," Pendleton head coach Ryan Lambert said. "They went from a packed-in zone to a triangle-and-two and my guys at times made great reads on it and other times made terrible reads. At halftime we discussed when and where to go and the logistics of each zone and I feel like having the time to do that instead of just a 60-second timeout helped a lot."
Indeed it did.
Pendleton closed the half with momentum, pushing the ball upcourt with four seconds left, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired and carried that intensity into the second half.
A 23-17 lead at the break turned into a 35-24 advantage heading into the final quarter, but the Bobcats' defense proved stifling in the final frame, holding Pendleton to just four points, all of which were scored at the free throw line. Summers' pesky defense translated into offense as well. The Bobcats outscored Pendleton 13-4 in the final frame to get the game back to within three points, but a free throw with 10 seconds left gave Pendleton a 39-35 lead and Meador's layup just before the buzzer cemented the final score.
Despite the loss in familiar fashion — Summers' fourth this year by three or fewer points — Bowling found positives.
"Every game we have three goals," Bowling said. "At the top of that list every game is limiting turnovers. We've turned it over too many times this year and it's led to easy baskets. We put a heavy emphasis on that in practice and again I really think they're trying their best and it showed with their improvement tonight.
"Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. But I'm proud of them. If you would've told me before the game we'd only turn it over five times, I'd have taken that."
Pendleton's Bailey Thompson scored 20 points to lead all scorers while Josh Ward led Summers with 11.
Summers will face Richwood Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the Class A consolation.
Summers County
Levi Jones 2, Trent Meadoe 10, Dawson Ratliff 3, Josh Ward 11, Hunter Thomas 4, Logan Fox 5, Ty Fitzpatrick 2
Pendleton County
Colt Smith 1, Bailey Thompson 20, Laird Sweet 6, Isaiah Gardiner 1, Josh Alt 11
SC: 10 7 7 13 — 37
PC: 11 12 12 4 — 39
3-point goals — SC: 0; PC: 1 (Sweet); Fouled Out — None.