The WVU Tech women made a big comeback, only to end up with a heartbreaking loss.
Haley Cox sank two free throws with one-tenth of a second on the clock in Ohio Christian’s 97-95 victory Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (16-11, 9-7 River States Conference) led by three after the first quarter but shot 1-of-15 from the floor in the second and the Trailblazers took a 45-33 lead at the break.
Tech got it turned around in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Faith Silva put her team ahead 56-55 with 3:49 to go in the period. The teams traded the lead from there and Ohio Christian (8-18, 6-10) led 68-66 going to the fourth.
The Golden Bears fell behind by as much as five, but a 3-pointer by Valiyah Bazzie put them ahead 80-78 with 5:12 to go. After going back and forth again, Tech’s Rylee Allie hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 95-95 with 2.6 seconds on the clock.
After a timeout, Ohio Christian inbounded and Cox was fouled on a drive to the basket before draining both free throws.
Emma Koons — who fouled out on the play that sent Allie to the line — scored a game-high 35 points and had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Trailblazers. Ashley DeWeese scored 22 points, Cox 18 and Rachel Bolyard 16.
Darcy Mitchell had seven assists and six rebounds.
Yazzie had a big game for Tech, with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Allie did as well, finishing with 23 points, six assist and five boards.
Silva had 16 points, Janaya Berry 13 and Ca’Vashia Johnson 10. Alva Hedrich had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and 11th of the season.
l l l
It was also a rough evening for the Tech men, who dropped a 94-82 decision to the Trailblazers.
The Golden Bears (12-14, 7-9) have lost six of their last seven games.
Tech trailed 46-33 at halftime, during which time the Trailblazers (11-14, 7-9) shot 47 percent from the floor, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
Tech, meanwhile, didn’t get to the line until Darrin Martin hit a pair with 14:54 to play in the second half. Ohio Christian was 30-of-38 (78.9 percent) from the line for the game, while the Golden Bears were 6-of-10.
Tech committed 23 turnovers.
Ohio Christian’s biggest lead was 16. Tech was able to get to within five at 66-61 on 3-pointers by Keondré King and Brant Smithers but the Trailblazers regained control the rest of the way.
Devon Miller had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead Ohio Christian. Casius Bell Jr. had 22 points, Jimmy Salamone 16 and Kaleb Smith 15.
Ashton Parker had a big night for the Golden Bears, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Bryce Radford scored 13 points, King and Smithers both had 11 and Luke Vass and Will Hill had 10 each. Hill also had six assists.
l l l
Both teams will close their regular season Saturday at Alice Lloyd (women 1 p.m., men 3 p.m.), then await seedings for the River States Conference Tournament.
