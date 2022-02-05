FAIRLEA — The timing could not have worked out better.
One day before the Class AAA West Virginia Dual Team Championships, the latest state rankings were released. There they were, the four teams set to compete at the state duals, ranked second through fifth in West Virginia.
Woodrow Wilson has been right there all season and carried the No. 4 ranking into the weekend. As well as things have gone for the Flying Eagles, they learned Saturday that they’re not yet where they want to be.
Woodrow fell to No. 5 University in a competitive semifinal, then took one on the chin at the hands of No. 2 Spring Mills in the consolation match at the State Fairgrounds.
The Flying Eagles led University 14-3 before the Hawks picked up wins in six of seven matches — five pins, a major decision and forfeit — and took the dual 37-32.
Spring Mills — which lost to eventual champion and state No. 3 Parkersburg South in the other semifinal 43-31 — beat Woodrow 49-30 in the consolation.
“Good competition. We’re still young and the goal is to wrestle like these guys, and wrestle with them,” Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. “We did wrestle with University pretty good, but we didn’t match up good with Spring Mills.”
Woodrow got off to a fast start against University, just as it has in many of its duals this season. The freshman foursome of Garrett Johnson (106 pounds, 7-1 decision), J.J. Bailes (113, technical fall), Tyler Roark (120, 5-0 decision) and Vance Neal (wrestling up at 132, 10-3 decision) staked the Flying Eagles to a 14-3 lead.
That’s when the Hawks started to seize control.
Consecutive pins by Mason Pauley at 138 and Luca Felix at 145 gave University its first lead at 15-14. Ethan Osborne got a pin at 152 to briefly put the Flying Eagles back on top, but that was followed by a major decision for the Hawks’ Dom Parker (160) and consecutive pins by Elijah Wellings-Osha (170) and Hezekiah Taylor (182) to help them surge ahead 31-20.
A forfeit victory for Brock Kehler at 195 clinched it for University.
Woodrow did score the final 12 points when Jay Jones won by fall at 220 and Jackson Evans won by injury default at 285.
In the consolation match, Spring Mills took a 31-12 lead after getting four pins and a major decision in five of the first six matches. Pins by Alex Webb (160), Landon Jones (170) and Jay Jones (195) in three of the next four got it to 37-30, but the Flying Eagles forfeited 220 and 285 to give the match to the Cardinals.
Jay Jones was named Woodrow Wilson’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He wrestled up at 220 against University to face Colin McBee, a junior who has committed to play football at West Virginia. The Eagles usually forfeit 220, but Osborne felt there was more scoring opportunity there than at 195, where awaited state No. 1 Brock Kehler.
“We thought we could get some points there and Jay wrestled really good,” Osborne said. “Jay always wants to do whatever the team needs.”
Evans won by injury default over University’s Corbin Turney after the two bumped heads. Evans never went down, but Turney was visibly hurt and did not continue with the dual already decided.
Against Spring Mills, with his team again mathematically eliminated, Evans forfeited to close out the day for Woodrow.
“I don’t think I’m worried about concussion or anything. His eyes looked good and he’s not nauseous, but he doesn’t feel the best,” Osborne said.
Parkersburg South defeated University 52-25 to win the duals for the second straight season.
The day didn’t go the way Woodrow had envisioned, but it will be used as a learning experience.
“Get back in the mat room and fight like these matches mattered, because the state tournament’s coming and that’s who we’re going to have,” Osborne said. “That’s the competition right there.”
Many teams will compete in conference tournaments next week, and that includes Woodrow. The Flying Eagles are a late entrant in the Coalfield Conference Invitational Friday and Saturday at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.
“Coach (Mark) Solak (of Greenbrier East) asked if we could get in the Coalfields if we wanted to, and that’s where we wanted to be,” Osborne said. “That’s home to us and it’s good stuff for us right before the regionals.”
Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 18-19 across the state.
