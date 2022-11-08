The idea behind crafting the Marshall men’s basketball schedule this season was to give the team an opportunity to build some confidence and momentum going into conference play.
Let’s just call it what it is – the schedule was designed to be soft so the Thundering Herd could pile up some non-conference wins before beginning its maiden voyage as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. After Tuesday’s season opener, however, maybe that schedule wasn’t as soft as it appears to be on paper. Or maybe Marshall just isn’t very good, again.
The Thundering Herd went on the road to welcome Queens University, a recent powerhouse in Division II basketball, to Division I and left Charlotte with a one-point loss to the big boy basketball debutants. It was the same old story for Marshall – the guards didn’t shoot well, the team didn’t rebound well and the coach, well, he didn’t coach very well either.
Marshall trailed at the break but ran out to a double-digit lead on Queens early in the second half, then led by eight points with 3:02 to play before the Herd crumbled down the stretch.
Sure, Queens was a very good Division II team and the leap from that level to Division I is not as steep in basketball as it is in other sports like football, but there are some other things to consider. The coach who led Queens to all those Division II wins left in the offseason, and his replacement was suspended for Tuesday’s game. So, for those of you keeping score, Marshall lost its season opener on the road against a team playing in its first Division I game with an assistant running the show. There are no excuses. It was a terrible loss for the Marshall program and a horrible way to start the season.
Scheduling a game like this in the first place is questionable — no way the Thundering Herd should be opening on the road at an Atlantic Sun school — but Marshall should have won and won easily. As we have learned over the last few seasons, however, is that no matter how talented MU basketball is (or how talented we think it is), nothing comes easy for this program.
Now take a deep breath. It was just one game, and the Herd can absolutely turn things around. If MU can’t, then there needs to be some tough conversations in the Henderson Center following the season. Remember, new Marshall athletic director Christian Spears extended head coach Dan D’Antoni’s contract in March. The new deal is actually a series of one-year contracts with the coach and AD set to meet to evaluate the direction of the program each offseason.
So let’s put our cards on the table. D’Antoni has been a decent coach at Marshall and is one of the school’s biggest cheerleaders. He’s a proud alum who had a successful playing career for the Herd, so he gets some slack at times. D’Antoni is the only coach to win a conference tournament for Marshall since the 1980s and is the only coach in program history with an NCAA tournament win on his resumé with the Herd. That counts for something.
Now consider this – D’Antoni’s record at Marshall after Tuesday’s loss is 140-121. Not incredible, but not bad, right? Take away all the wins and losses from when Jon Elmore — in my opinion the best player to wear a Herd uniform since Hal Greer — was on the team. The record falls to 57-71. That’s not good, and if Marshall can’t turn things around after Tuesday’s head-scratching loss to Queens then Spears has some tough decisions to make next spring.
l l l
Marshall football welcomes old nemesis Appalachian State to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday needing to keep the momentum from last week’s win at Old Dominion rolling.
I guess you can call it momentum. A 12-0 win on the strength of four field goals doesn’t scream “momentum” to me but a win is a win and the Thundering Herd defense is playing as well as any defense in the country right now. That group will again be the key to the game as Marshall looks to defend its home turf against the visiting Mountaineers.
Which App State team shows up will also be a key to this one. Will it be the squad that hung with (and probably should have beat) a really good North Carolina team then went on to shock Texas A&M, or will it be the team that got smoked by Coastal Carolina last week and James Madison and Texas State along the way?
If Marshall is to return to a bowl game this season, it really needs a win on Saturday. MU, now 5-4 after the win at ODU, must get to seven wins for bowl eligibility since two of the Herd’s wins this season came against FCS opponents. After App State comes to Huntington, Marshall hits the road to take on another old Southern Conference foe in Georgia Southern — no easy task. The next week the Herd is back in Huntington, with a pesky Georgia State team coming to town for the regular season finale.
