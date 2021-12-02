Title game has extra meaning for Grogg

Any time you get a chance to participate In the Super Six, it’s a special thing, whether you are a perennial like Martinsburg or Fairmont, or a newbie like Independence or Ritchie County.
You never know when the opportunity will come around again, though a program like Martinsburg can certainly claim to just about making it an annual rite of fall.
Others, like Kevin Grogg, waited 22 years for another opportunity.
Grogg, in 1999, coached Wyoming East to an undefeated season. The Warriors, in their second year of existence after the consolidation of Pineville and Mullens, blew out Bluefield in the state championship game 57-21.
Now he is back in the game as an assistant coach at Independence.
The Patriots will take on Fairmont Senior Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“Thank goodness coach (John H.) Lilly gave me the chance to do this,” Grogg said Tuesday, after refereeing a girls basketball game with his son Justin (a fullback and 1,000-yard rusher on that team) and his son-in-law Kenny Green at Wyoming East. “When you start getting a little older, things start meaning a little more to you. This one means more to me because of my age.”
For that reason, a premium isn’t necessarily placed on the end result, Grogg said.
“What we’ve been telling them is don’t worry about the scoreboard, winning or losing,” Grogg said. “Go up there and play the best you can, have fun, remember it, and things will fall the way they should. There aren’t any losers at the Super Six. All six teams are winners.”
As a guy who has experience, he knows this team has what it takes. In fact, he’s known it all along.
“Early on I told coach Lilly I thought we had a chance, but you know John, he didn’t want to hear any of that,” Grogg said, laughing. “This team just had that special feeling to it. These kids are hard workers. They listen, they want to be coached. And they are a fun group to be around. In that way they are a lot like that 1999 team. But when the ball is teed up they are all business.”
Sometimes his players have questions, but not a lot, that championship coming before any of the current players were born.
“They’ll ask things like, ‘How good were you?’ and ‘Was this player any good?’" Grogg said. "You know, they’ve heard about some players. I think our kids are kind of focused in on things that they have to do.”
There are obvious parallels, most notably the Warriors had a big, physical running back in Tank Tunstalle, and Indy obviously has Atticus Goodson. Michael Hill was quick, smaller running back, like a Judah Price. Indy’s passing game is more big play than the Warriors, who featured three 1,000-yard rushers in Justin Grogg, Tunstalle and Hill, and of course, both the defenses are good.
But the line, that is Grogg’s baby.
“Bigger, stronger … maybe more talented than the line I had (at Wyoming East),” Grogg said. “I don’t know if they are any better as a unit. That unit I had was pretty good. I think this team is bigger and stronger, not necessarily better as a whole.”
One difference is the Warriors started slow, nearly toppled by Iaeger in the opener that year, winning 27-26 in overtime. Independence, until the playoffs, was never challenged.
While the fact that he is getting a chance to coach in the Super Six again, as the offensive line coach, leader of “Grogg’s Hoggs,” there was a special family bond at the 1999 Super Six that can never be topped.
Those are memories he will always remember, with his dad Kenny and his brother Andy, both of whom have since passed.
“The biggest (memory) is actually not the game itself,” Grogg said. “The game itself you put so much into it, it’s kind of a blur.
“The thing that I think back on is my family being there. Dad, my brother, Justin playing. My brother Andy was coaching the next day in the triple-A game, he was coaching at Riverside. Dad was really happy to be there, his grandson playing in the game, his two sons coaching.
“I was going through some old pictures the other day and found one of my dad holding the championship trophy, my brother was in the picture and me. The three of us. And that kind of really hit home.”
Friday night, in Wheeling, more memories will be made.
The Goodson family will be there, John and Melissa, watching their two boys try to win a title.
John was a member of the Fayetteville team that won the 1992 Class A state title, beating Matewan.
He was an all-state lineman on that team that had a great rushing attack behind Bob Mealy. In that game at Charleston’s Laidley Field, on a frigid Saturday evening, they helped Phillip Johnson, who had just been declared eligible at the end of the regular season, spring free for what ended up the winning score in a 15-9 win.