Princeton 62, Wyoming East 53
Princeton used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from Wyoming East Wednesday in the New River CTC Invitational.
With the score tied at halftime and the end of the third quarter, a 10-2 run gave the Tigers the cushion they needed to escape with the win.
"We decided to pound it inside more," Princeton head coach Rob Williams said. "Once we went away from the outside game and into the inside, we were able to pull away and stay pulled away. We were in foul trouble all night and had a few players foul out, but it was a good game. We expected a battle and that's what we got."
For East, struggles at the free throw line and the loss of senior Chase York, who appeared to suffer a back injury in the second half, caught up to it.
"It's free throws," East head coach Derek Brooks said. "They win and lose ball games. We were 7-of-21 from the free throw line. That and turning the ball over hurt us. I mean we beat ourselves. We literally through direct passes to them at least five or six times and shooting like that from the line you're not going to win many ball games."
East will play Greenbrier East tonight at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Princeton
Garrett Goins 11, Ethan Parsons 15, Chace Hancock 11, Lay Lay Wilburn 18, Grant Cochran 2, Cameron Hurte 5
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 24, Garrett Mitchell 10, Chandler Johnson 1, Chase York 11, Tucker Cook 4, Nate Parsons 3
P: 14 16 10 22 — 62
WE: 17 13 10 13 — 53
3-point goals — P: 3 (Hancock 2, Hurte 1); WE: . Fouled Out: P: Parsons, Wilburn, Cochran.